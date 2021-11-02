Little People, Big World exes Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff may have come a long way since their split, but things can still get a bit awkward on Roloff Farms. On Halloween, a fan asked Amy to sign Matt’s Book, Little Lucy Big Race — which he wrote the same year they finalized their divorce.

“They were selling it in the gift shop right next door, so a woman must have bought it and then took it out to Amy and asked for an autograph,” an attendee who witnessed the interaction exclusively tells In Touch. “She still signed it and seemed to be a good sport about it.”

In Touch Weekly

Matt, 60, was inspired to write the children’s picture book in 2016 while recovering from major spinal surgery. The main character is based on his real dog, Lucy, who was the runt of her litter.

At the time, the patriarch of the Roloff family said on the TLC series that things “were awkward” between them, but they “still care about each other.”

“With the divorce almost being final, he wants to handle these health issues on his own,” Amy, 57, told cameras, adding she “didn’t know” where her place was in his life at the time.

Matt and Amy divorced after nearly 30 years of marriage. The exes share four children together: Jeremy and Zachary, Molly and Jacob. While the former couple had their ups and downs, it seems that they have worked through their issues.

Although In Touch previously confirmed Amy no longer serves as the secretary at the family farm as of 2021, she continues to appear on the farm to work alongside her ex-husband. During pumpkin season, which runs every weekend of October, she poses for photos and meets with fans. This year, her new husband, Chris Marek, joined her, helping provide tours of the over 100 acres.

Matt even allowed Amy and Chris, 55, to say “I do” on Roloff Farms on August 28. For the occasion, Matt built Amy and Chris a beautiful new barn on the property, where the couple exchanged their vows.

“After I got divorced, I never thought I would be dating again but through the help of friends, I met the most amazing man,” Amy said in a recent teaser for the wedding special. “I’m surprised that I’m getting married again. It is the one day that you just really wanna make special because it doesn’t last just a day, it will hopefully last the rest of my life.”