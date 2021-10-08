‘LPBW’ Star Amy Roloff’s Halloween Costumes Over the Years: Wonder Woman and More

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff has a knack for getting creative when it comes to her Halloween costumes, donning both spooky and fun ensembles over the years.

The newlywed got into the spirit early in 2021, already wearing a few different outfits during her appearances at Roloff Farms, ranging from a Wonder Woman costume to a cheerleader and hula dancer.

“Nothing like going to a pumpkin patch in the fall,” Amy gushed on October 7, revealing the holiday inspired her. “The cool, crisp air, crunch of leaves, pumpkins, wagon ride, activities and so much more. It was a fantastic start last weekend at the farm. I always have a great time meeting all of you that come to the farm this time of year. And what a fantastic reason to dress up in costume each day.”

The A Little Me author is no longer a secretary at her family farm as of 2021, In Touch confirmed, but she did show up to work pumpkin season with her husband, Chris Marek, this year.

Roloff Farm’s official Instagram account reposted some of the couple’s photos and shared a tease to attendees, writing, “Amy’s out at the patch every day in a new costume! And Chris is giving tours.”

Amy and Chris tied the knot at Roloff Farms on August 28, shortly after her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, revealed his construction team finished building his “dream barn” just in time for the pair to use during their wedding.

Matt and Amy divorced in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage. The exes share four children together: Jeremy and Zachary, Molly and Jacob Roloff.

“The farm is ready,” Matt shared in the weeks before the couple’s ceremony. “Never looking so good. Bring it on. Hard work pays off. Enjoying this beautiful place.”

“Thanks to my hard-working daily crew,” the Little Family, Big Values author added at the time. “Amy’s wedding 1st priority … then pumpkin season.”

This year, Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, was also spotted working on the property. “Pumpkin Season is in full swing,” she captioned a beaming snap of them before they celebrated his 60th birthday with some family fun.

