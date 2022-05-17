Disgraced former reality star Josh Duggar is about to learn what his future holds when he faces sentencing on May 25 in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court on two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. The sentencing hearing will take place at 9:30 a.m. local time (CST).

When Was Josh Duggar Found Guilty?

A jury found the eldest Duggar son guilty of the two child pornography counts on December 9, 2021, following a six-day trial.

How Long Has Josh Duggar Been in Custody?

Duggar has been in custody ever since and kept in solitary confinement for his own safety.

What Is the Maximum Sentence Josh Duggar Could Receive?

He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count and up to $250,000 in fines when he is sentenced, and his lawyers and family members have been pleading the judge for leniency.

What Sentence Is the Prosecution Asking for?

Duggar’s defense attorneys filed a sentencing memorandum with the court on May 11, asking for a combined prison sentence of five years. The prosecution is asking that the former 19 Kids and Counting star serve the maximum of 20 years behind bars for each count respectively.

Prosecutors are requesting the full sentence for reasons including Duggar’s “prior sexual exploitation of multiple minors” and “the extraordinary efforts Duggar took to obtain and view child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), the nature of the CSAM he obtained and viewed, his efforts to conceal his criminal conduct, and his refusal to take accountability for or acknowledge any of his criminal conduct.”

What Sentence Is Josh Duggar’s Legal Team Asking for?

In their efforts to get Duggar a lighter sentence, his lawyers argued that their client had never been charged or convicted of any crimes in the past and that he receive a sentence that is “sufficient, but not greater than necessary.” The memorandum went on to read, “Duggar asks this Court to recognize him for the person he is and the person he can become,” and promised that he “will lead a productive and lawful life following any sentence imposed by this Court.”

What Has Anna Duggar Said About Josh Duggar’s Sentencing?

Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, submitted a letter to the court on March 11, saying that her husband is a good man and wonderful father to the couple’s seven children.

“He is a kind, loving, supportive, and caring father and husband — his primary focus in life. My children and I rely on Joshua for financial, emotional, and physical support. Many others depend on Joshua, too. Joshua is a man who frequently volunteers his time, services, and resources, striving to contribute to our community and people in need,” she wrote to Judge Timothy Brooks.

Anna added, “Joshua is surrounded by people who will encourage him to continue to become the best man, father, and employer he can be. I ask that you consider reuniting us as a family again soon,” though she said that she understood “the seriousness of this matter.”

What Letters Have the Duggar Family Mailed in?

Duggar’s mom, Michelle Duggar, father-in-law Michael Keller and brother-in-law David Waller also wrote letters to the judge claiming Josh’s good character and how much he’s needed in the lives of Anna and their children. Several of Duggar’s 18 brothers and sisters publicly denounced their sibling after his conviction. .