With a successful business and family at home, it’s a wonder how Amy King (née Duggar) is able to keep her house so stylish and tidy.

The cherry wood accents, unique knickknacks and indoor plants all compliment the welcoming vibe in Amy and Dillon King’s remarkable abode. And it’s no surprise the 3130 boutique owner has made it look like an interior designer’s dream.

When it comes to their place, she often spices it up with some rustic wall decor. And of course, Amy goes the extra mile over the holidays, having added a special ornament with her son Daxton’s name to the Christmas tree in his room in December 2020. “He kept handing me his stuffed animals … and placing them on the limbs! And at first I was thinking like animals don’t really go on the tree … but then I was like wait … why not!?!” she captioned a snap on Instagram.

Amy and her husband, Dillon, welcomed their first child — a baby boy — in October 2019. “I’M IN LOVE WITH 2 MEN!!! Welcome to our little world Daxton Ryan!!! I’m in awe of you!!!” the new mom captioned a heartwarming announcement post after delivering her son. Amy and Dillon got married in September 2015 and are still going strong today.

A few months ago, Amy made headlines for boldly clapping back at a body-shamer on Instagram. “I think what really got to me was the fact that this total stranger apparently knows my body so well!? And literally tells me that my body is OK to produce more children,” she vented at the time, letting haters know remarks like that won’t be tolerated on her page. “I’m flabbergasted that someone would have the audacity to type these words to anyone!!” she added.

In the wake of the ordeal, Amy took a break from social media all together. “Lately, I’ve just been craving actual human connection! Something that social media cannot really give you,” she wrote on January 17. “I still love posting and being open about my life, but it’s also really nice to take a break from it, too. I love my friends on this page, you are all so kind and uplifting! I’ll be back soon!”

Scroll down to see photos of Amy and Dillon’s home!