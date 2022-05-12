Standing by his side. Anna Duggar is “not ready to walk away” from husband Josh Duggar as his prison sentence looms, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Anna’s put up with a lot with Josh, but she truly believes in him, her faith and redemption. She thought he would turn his life around, that’s a core belief she shares with the Duggars and her religion,” the source says. “Ultimately, Josh failed her. He completely turned her life and that of their children’s lived upside down. But she’s not ready to walk away.”

The insider adds that Anna, 34, is not ready to leave Josh, 34. “Amazingly, she hasn’t thrown in the towel, not yet anyway,” they say. “Anna is not a quitter, she never wanted to give up on Josh, but she’s been tested to the limit.”

An attorney for the Josh did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Anna has been keeping a low profile as Josh waits to learn his sentencing after he was found guilty of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography in his trial in December 2021.

His sentencing was originally set to take place on April 5, 2022. However, In Touch previously confirmed the 19 Kids and Counting alum’s sentencing was rescheduled to May 25 at 9:30 a.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The new date was revealed just five days after the former reality star and his attorneys filed a motion to delay the hearing. In documents obtained by In Touch in March, Josh asked for his sentencing to be postponed by “approximately 30 days” in order to “pursue additional information and documentation.” The records also stated that it became “more difficult” for Josh to “[schedule] meetings” with his defense attorney due to “certain reasonable COVID-19 precautions understandably instituted at the jail.”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s eldest child was arrested and taken into custody on April 29, 2021, after a federal grand jury in Arkansas indicted him for “knowingly” receiving illicit images of children under 12 years old. Josh’s trial began on November 30, 2021, and concluded on December 9 of that year. The former TLC star currently faces up to 40 years in prison, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Anna stood by Josh’s side during the trial, though an insider previously told In Touch in January that she was “still not certain about her future” with him. The couple – who married in 2008 – share seven children together: Mackynzie, Maryella, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Madyson. They welcomed their youngest daughter, Madyson, just a little more than one month before Josh was found guilty.