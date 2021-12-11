Amy Duggar Calls Out Jana's Best Friend Laura DeMasie Amid Family Drama

Amy King (née Duggar) called out cousin Jana Duggar‘s best friend Laura DeMasie after Jana was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 35, shared a photo with her son, Daxton King, and mom Deanna Duggar via Instagram on December 3 and captioned it, “Thankful for you and how you taught me it’s OK to express my emotions,” she began. “I can’t imagine being controlled in every way possible including my honest feelings. Being ‘happy’ all the time isn’t attainable. That’s not how life is, and you shouldn’t have to force a smile if that’s not how you’re truly feeling. I will teach my son that being authentic is what the Lord asks of us. Love you, mom. Always.”

In response, one user wrote, “Everything you say does not have to be a passive-aggressive dog at others,” to which Laura agreed, “Amen.” Not one to let a rude comment slide, Amy clapped back, “@masiespace I will speak the truth and inform everyone how IBLP is harmful and destructive.”

Courtesy of Amy King/Instagram

The Elms Springs district clerk confirmed to In Touch on December 10, 2021, that 31-year-old Jana was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s eldest daughter pleaded not guilty on September 23. While endangering the welfare of a minor could either be a felony or a misdemeanor based on the degree in Arkansas, Jana was charged with a misdemeanor. A citation report obtained by In Touch revealed the charge was filed on September 10, 2021, for the incident that allegedly took place on September 9. Her bail was set at $430, and her hearing is scheduled for January 10, 2022.

The news came just one day after Jana’s brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty in his child pornography trial.

A federal jury in Arkansas convicted Josh, 33, on Thursday, December 9, after a six-day trial. Duggar was charged with one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. According to prosecutors, some of those images were of minors under the age of 12. Anna Duggar‘s husband now faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts. His sentencing will occur at a later date.

“The family prayed and prayed but also braced themselves for the worst,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “They’re torn apart.”

Amy has been outspoken about her family’s drama over the years. Most recently, the mom of one reacted to Josh’s verdict. “May the daughters who were abused feel validated,” the boutique owner tweeted on December 9. “You are truly beautiful and worthy of love. May there be intense counseling/healing. May there be wisdom for all those involved on how to move forward. Thank you, Jesus. Justice has been served.”