Jana Duggar has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, the Elms Springs district clerk confirms to In Touch.

The eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar from 19 Kids and Counting fame, 31, pleaded not guilty on September 23. While endangering the welfare of a minor could either be a Class D felony or a Class A misdemeanor based on the degree in Arkansas, Jana was charged with a misdemeanor. In Touch obtained her citation report, revealing the charge was filed on September 10 for the incident that allegedly took place on September 9, 2021, and her bail was set at $430. Her hearing was set for January 10, 2022, after being rescheduled.

Without a Crystal Ball was first to report the news.

Jana lives with her parents at their family compound in Tontitown, Arkansas, where most of their now-defunct show Counting On was filmed.

The news about Jana came to light hours after her brother Josh Duggar was taken into police custody in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for an unrelated case.

On December 9, he was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography in the wake of his April 2021 arrest. The disgraced TV personality and father of seven now faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count. His sentencing hearing will occur at a later date.

Hours after their son’s verdict, Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55, broke their silence in an official statement on their blog.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material],” the couple wrote, sharing how they plan to move forward.

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”