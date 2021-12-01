Amy King (née Duggar) said she hopes “justice is served” as jury selection began for cousin Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial.

“Today is a heavy day,” the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote in a message via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 30. “This whole week will be. Next week will be too. Until justice is served.”

“Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee,” Amy, 35, posted in a separate slide, referencing a Bible quote. “Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence.”

Josh, 33, has been charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, having “allegedly used the internet to download” the content, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas previously shared in a press release. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

Within 24 hours of his arrest on April 29, the father of seven pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Josh faces 40 years behind bars if convicted.

Ever since he was released on bond in May 2021, the disgraced reality TV star had been required to stay with his appointed third-party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber, described in court as “close friends” of the Duggar family.

Under the conditions set by the judge, Josh was monitored at the Reber residence via GPS tracking and had unlimited access to his children under the condition that his wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), was present and was permitted to leave the Rebar home to attend church, work, legal appointments and seek medical care.

Ahead of his trial, Anna gave birth to their daughter Madyson on October 23, having announced her arrival on November 16. The couple has been married since September 2008, and they also share kids Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Maryella.

Amy previously spoke out after TLC issued a statement confirming the end of the Duggar family’s series Counting On after 11 seasons. The network had previously canceled 19 Kids and Counting in 2015 after Josh’s prior molestation scandal.

“I stand with the network in this decision!” Amy wrote in June.

As Josh’s trial began on November 30, Anna was seen escorting her husband into the federal courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas, alongside his legal team. Just one day before their joint appearance, Josh’s father, Jim Bob, took the stand to testify on November 29, while Josh’s siblings Jill and Jedidiah Duggar are also set to testify.

