So scary. Amy King (née Duggar) shared a sweet photo of herself and her husband, Dillon King, holding their baby boy, Daxton, on November 28, and revealed how much she always wanted to be a mom — and what a tumultuous childhood she personally experienced.

Amy, 33, wrote, “All I have ever wanted was a faithful, loving man, a peaceful household and to have the best job title in the world: Mama! Thank you, Lord, for such a beautiful life. May your hearts be as full as your plates today! Happy Thanksgiving!”

A follower then replied, “Probably not very peaceful with that little guy but the best kind of noise. Enjoy your first Thanksgiving as a family of three,” prompting her to respond, “I grew up in a very hostile environment. If I didn’t put the cereal box in the pantry the right way it would be thrown in a tree. My mom and I walked on eggshells and lived in fear of what might happen next. Our home is peaceful and I feel safe here. Thankful my son will not be around emotional abuse like that 💙.” Yikes, poor Amy.

Courtesy of Amy Duggar/Instagram

This is not the first time Amy has opened up so candidly about her tough childhood. When she appeared on Marriage Boot Camp, she revealed that her father had been abusive toward her as a child and that they’d gone through counseling. Fans of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On may know a little bit about the Duggar cousin and could recall that she appeared with her mom and grandma Mary Duggar occasionally on the initial TLC series when she was younger, but not really as a kid, and not with any mention of what her youth was like since she wasn’t the focus of the show.

These days, it does appear that the former reality star has put her past behind her and thrown herself 100 percent into being a great mama to baby Dax. She shared on December 2 that her own mom, Deanna Duggar, helps her out a ton when it comes to taking care of her little boy so she can still snag a little sleep and manage her business, 3130 Clothing.

“I’m not a superwoman, and I definitely have help!” Amy wrote on Instagram. “Mom, I just wanted you to know how much I appreciate everything you do! Daxton loves spending time with his Nana! It’s so sweet to see a special bond you 2 already share!” It seems like Dax is off to a very good start when it comes to growing up in a happy, loving home.