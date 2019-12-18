Loren Bullard Photography

Another Duggar grandbaby! Amy Duggar King and her husband, Dillon King, welcomed their first child on October 9, and he’s already one of the cutest babies we’ve ever seen. Daxton Ryan King was 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 inches long at birth, and Dillon’s sister Loren Bullard, who took the beautiful first photo of the little family, told In Touch at the time, “Both mom and baby are great and healthy! … Smooth delivery!”

Since then, Amy has shared other photos of her perfect baby boy, and we truly can’t get enough of them. The day he was born, Amy, 33, shared a first photo of her son with her Instagram followers and wrote, “He’s absolute perfection!!!” Usually, parents are pretty biased, but based on the photos in our gallery below, we are inclined to agree.

The new mom delivered her son via a scheduled C-section on her due date, and the Counting On cousin took to social media to reveal why she decided on that instead of a vaginal birth. “BRB … we’re gonna go be parents now!! Surprise!! Our little Daxton will be here today!!” Amy wrote in a caption on Instagram not long before her son made his appearance. “With my small frame and the fact that the Dr. said there’s an 85 percent chance I’d have an emergency situation. We went ahead and scheduled a cesarean to be on the safe side. I’m sure there will be negative comments. But I have to do what’s right for my body and what’s healthy for my son.” Good for you, Amy!

Now, it sounds like if fans want any updates on little Dax, they’ll have to head to Amy’s social media to get them. She told a follower on September 25 that we shouldn’t expect to see the birth on the TLC series her cousins star in. “Will your birth of Baby Boy King be on Counting On?” the person asked, and Amy replied, “Nahhh no thank you! It’s a private event. LOL. No cameras need to see all of that! 😂💙” Hey, no judgment here.

As Dax grows up, we’re sure Amy will share plenty of cute photos of her little man with the world. To see a bunch of pictures of Daxton all in one place, check out our gallery below. Enjoy!