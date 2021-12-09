A family divided. The Duggars are “torn apart” after former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar was found guilty in his child pornography trial, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“The family prayed and prayed, but also braced themselves for the worst,” the insider says following the verdict. “[Michelle Duggar] and [Jim Bob Duggar] are trying to stay strong, praying for Josh, [Anna Duggar (née Keller)] and their grandkids. The family is rallying, but some of the kids can’t forgive their brother Josh for what he did. They’re horrified that he didn’t get help sooner.”

After a six-day trial, a federal jury in Arkansas convicted Josh, 33, on Thursday, December 9, on both charges after just under seven hours of deliberation. The TLC alum was charged with one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. According to prosecutors, some of those images were of minors under the age of 12.

Duggar faces up to 40 years of jail time and half a million dollars in fines.

Before Josh was taken into custody following the announcement of the verdict, he told his wife, Anna, 33, that he “loved” her, according to a report from The Sun. Anna remained supportive of her husband throughout the six-day trial and was often filmed holding his hand as they entered and exited the federal courthouse. The couple share seven children; their youngest, Madyson, was born on November 16.

The eldest child of the Arkansas State Senate hopeful, 56, and Michelle, 55, was arrested on April 29 and pleaded not guilty the following day.

The trial, which began on November 30, saw 10 witnesses take the stand for the prosecution, including long-time family friends Jim Holt and Bobye Holt. During her testimony, Bobye claimed Josh confessed to molesting young girls while he was a teenager.

“This is a very sad day. The victims and their well-being should come first,” the source says.

In 2015, In Touch obtained a police report from 2006 through the Freedom of Information Act. According to the report, Josh inappropriately touched five underage girls while they slept. Two of Josh’s sisters, Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Jessa Seewald (née Duggar,) came forward as two of his victims during an interview with Megyn Kelly in June 2015.

On December 8, the day closing arguments concluded, Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, tweeted he was “praying for justice.”

“The family is very religious, but Josh’s disgusting actions are unforgivable,” the insider says. “It’s a permanent stain on the family that will never go away.”