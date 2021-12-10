Former Counting On star Jana Duggar is the eldest daughter of 19 Kids and Counting couple Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar. Despite eight of her younger siblings getting married, including her twin brother John-David Duggar and her disgraced older brother Josh Duggar, Jana, 31, remains single and has no children.

“I feel like these days, probably one of the most common questions is, ‘Am I in a relationship?”’ the TLC alum said on Counting On in 2020. “Sometimes, it gets a little old. I’m like, ‘No, I’m not, no, I don’t have anyone.’ And usually, I’m just like, ‘OK, I’ll just answer it and go on and that’s it.’ Sometimes it can get a little like, ‘What, that’s not the only thing in the world to talk about.'”

“I wouldn’t mind it,” she added. “There are those moments all the different couples are hanging out and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t have anyone.'”

“Most of my siblings have gotten married really young,” she told a friend on the show. “Some people are like, ‘Are you picky?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think so.'”

In 2015, In Touch obtained a police report from 2006 through the Freedom of Information Act, which revealed that Josh, who was a teenager at the time, inappropriately touched five underage girls while they slept. Two of his sisters, Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), came forward as two of the victims during an interview with Megyn Kelly in June 2015. On December 9, 2021, he was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography following a raid on his car dealership in 2019.

The former reality star has often been photographed caring for both her younger siblings and her nibblings. Jana has 21 nieces and nephews, and her youngest sibling was born in 2009.

In September 2021, Jana was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. She later pleaded not guilty to the charge, and a trial has been set for January 2022.