Family time! Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a dinner with his two daughters — Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 — on Thursday, May 13, following his split from ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez.

The former MLB star, 45, uploaded a photo to Instagram of him having a “#DaddyDinnerDate” with his girls, and fans were quick to notice that the table featured three empty seats and place settings. “Din din with my girls!” A-Rod captioned the post.

“This makes me sad. The 3 empty plates … J. Lo, Max and Emme,” one fan commented, referring to the 51-year-old songstress’ 13-year-old twins, who she often calls her “coconuts.” Another added, “Three additional place settings … three are missing … J. Lo and her two coconuts … ”

A third asked, “Makes me sad. Were the other plate settings for J. Lo [and] the coconuts?”

Following much speculation about their relationship status after In Touch confirmed that the duo called off their engagement on March 12, Jennifer and Alex released a joint statement nearly a month later announcing their split.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple shared on April 15, via Us Weekly. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

While A-Rod didn’t respond to any fan comments on Thursday’s Instagram post, a source told In Touch that the former New York Yankees third baseman is “furious” that his ex’s rumored fling, Ben Affleck, was reportedly emailing her “back in February” amid rumors that Bennifer is back together years after their 2004 breakup. The insider added, “[Alex] says Ben definitely overstepped his boundaries.”

Jen and Ben, 48, first sparked reconciliation rumors in late April. At the time, a separate source told In Touch that the former flames — who first started dating in 2002 — were “hanging out again” as the Academy Award winner was spotted visiting the Hustlers star’s California home. They also made headlines over Mother’s Day weekend for a trip they took to Big Sky.

A-Rod, for his part, reacted to the romance rumors with what appeared to be a subtle dig at Ben, who’s a known Boston Red Sox fan. When he was asked about the Bennifer rumors, the athlete hit back, saying, “Go Yankees!”