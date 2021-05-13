Alex Rodriguez is “furious” that Ben Affleck was emailing Jennifer Lopez before their split, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

The Triple Frontier actor, 48, apparently sent J. Lo, 51, messages “back in February,” the source claims amid rumors Bennifer could be back together 17 years after their 2004 breakup. “[Alex] says Ben definitely overstepped his boundaries.”

MEGA

Alex, 45, was recently spotted for the first time since the duo returned home from a week-long getaway in Montana. When asked about his reaction to the pair’s trip to a luxury ski resort in Big Sky, A-Rod seemingly shaded Ben by replying, “Go Yankees.” The director has been outspoken about his adoration for the Boston Red Sox, while Alex is a retired shortstop for the New York Yankees.

Romance rumors have been swirling around Ben and Jennifer since late April, when he was spotted visiting her home in Los Angeles, California, according to Page Six. Bennifer’s reunion came shortly after the “On the Floor” songstress and A-Rod broke their silence about their split in a joint statement earlier that month. In Touch confirmed the A-listers “called off their engagement” on March 12.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple wrote in a statement obtained by Us Weekly. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

©2002 RAMEY PHOTO; Shutterstock

Jennifer first connected with Ben while filming the movie Gigli, in which they played love interests. The pair got engaged in 2002 and that same year, he had a starring role in her “Jenny From the Block” music video. J. Lo and the Argo star postponed their nuptials in 2003 and ended up parting ways the following year in 2004.

While some fans thought she found her match with A-Rod, it appears the Deep Water actor and Hustlers star are hitting it off again in 2021.

“Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes,” another source previously told In Touch. “They both feel that their history together has made them closer friends.”

In Touch reached out to Alex’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.