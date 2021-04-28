90 Day Fiancé psychic Maria Shaw predicts season 8 couple Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva will “eventually break up” for good even if they are drawn back to each other, she exclusively tells In Touch in a video interview.

Natalie, 36, and Mike, 35, tied the knot last season, but they have separated after less than a year of marriage, his Uncle Beau Lawrence previously told In Touch — and it seems they may stay apart if Maria’s prediction holds true.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

The psychic says there will “always” be drama between them. “You put these two together, two water signs that are supposed to actually be very compatible,” Maria, who made her 90DF debut alongside fellow season 8 star Stephanie Davison, explains about their Zodiac signs. “But I think they’re both at fault with it … What we see is her being more explosive and more emotional, more open, because she’s a Cancer. Scorpios can have a poker face and not really even show if they’re upset.”

Maria brought up how Mike called off his nuptials to Natalie on their wedding day, which nearly led Natalie to hop on a flight back to Ukraine amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, her visa was days from expiring. The duo later reconciled and exchanged their vows in Clallam County, Washington, on April 15, 2020.

“Mike will always win and he’ll lead Natalie on an emotional rollercoaster ride,” Maria says about what could happen next. “But here’s what [Natalie] does — she pushes the buttons when things go too smoothly and everybody’s getting along and everybody’s happy, she’ll bring something up just to stir the pot.”

TLC; Inset: Courtesy of InTouch

Maria can tell Natalie made sacrifices to be with Mike and did not appear to be “happy” with the way things panned out between them — nor did he.

“I don’t think this is a couple that can leave the baggage at the door and start something new,” the psychic continues. “What’s going to happen is they’re going to try to find their way back to each other. Then they’re going to break up again and then they’re going to find your way back. And then they’ll finally, eventually break up. There will never be peace in that household.”

Natalie and Mike first appeared in season 7 of TLC’s flagship series and returned for season 8. They are now being featured in season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and there are rumors she could be coming back for 90 Day: The Single Life.