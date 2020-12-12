Made for each other? 90 Day Fiancé newcomer Stephanie has never been in a serious relationship, but she thinks her long-distance love, Ryan, might be the man for her. With a 25-year age gap and cultural differences, the duo will see if they can make their romance work in season 8 of the hit reality series. Learn all about the couple making their TLC debut, below.

Stephanie and Ryan met in Belize:

The Michigan resident, 52, had a twinkle in her eye after randomly meeting Ryan, 27, during a vacation in his native country. Even though he’s much younger than her, she instantly felt intrigued at what could blossom between them. Stephanie was enjoying the single life up until then, but considered getting serious with Ryan because of their off-the-charts chemistry.

TLC

Money might be a problem:

Stephanie is very comfortable financially thanks to her two successful spa businesses, but it appears Ryan doesn’t have the same stability.

“How many watches, sweetie, do you want me to bring you?” she asked her beau in the season 8 teaser. “Maybe two more of the ones that you got me already and then you can bring the rest for the guys,” he told her via video chat. Stephanie later admitted in her confessional that she may have turned into his “sugar mama,” which could be a cause for concern ahead of his arrival to America.

In addition to the gifts she gave him, Stephanie was also helping to pay his family’s rent.

TLC

They struggle with trust issues:

Is he crossing a line? Stephanie and Ryan’s budding relationship will also face some strain because of his flirty ways. Ryan didn’t feel that he was going too far or disrespecting his leading lady, but that didn’t stop her from getting jealous.

Stephanie felt optimistic that he would ditch those less-than-desirable qualities when he got to the United States, but her family and friends worried that she had rose-colored glasses on and wasn’t keeping her eyes open to red flags.

Be sure to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.