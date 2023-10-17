90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem accused husband Michael Ilesanmi of having a virtual affair when his costars video called him from a strip club.

Ed “Big Ed” Brown, Jovi Dufren and Asuelu Pulaa made sure to include Michael, 32, when they went to a strip club during the Monday, October 16, episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort. However, Michael had no interest in participating in the call and said strip clubs are “not my thing.”

The Nigeria native added he is still trying to fix his marriage with Angela, 57, before he ended the call. The group quickly called him back, though he proved he wouldn’t cave and hung up.

Following the incident, Michael called Angela to tell her that Jovi, 33, ​had called him from the strip club. Angela showed her approval and said she was proud he hung up. Michael then told his wife that Jovi called him a second time, which Angela became upset with and hung up the phone before Michael could explain the situation.

While Michael called Angela back in an attempt to elaborate, she made it clear she wasn’t willing to hear him out. “I just had Michael cheat on me virtually,” she said, adding that she had divorce papers on hand in case situations like these happened.

The couple made their franchise debut during season 2 ​of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018 after they met online. Angela and Michael started dating long distance shortly after and documented their first in-person meeting, while they continued to share their love story on season 3 and season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and seasons 5, 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

After they got married during a wedding ceremony in Nigeria in January 2020, Angela returned home to Georgia and filed for Michael’s visa that March. However, the couple experienced major delays in the process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheating is a touchy subject for Angela because Michael has been unfaithful in the past.

He admitted to receiving oral sex from another woman early on in their relationship. Angela initially forgave him, though she later learned ​during a December 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that he had been cheating on her with an unidentified woman.

TLC (2)

After Angela visited Michael in Nigeria, a friend told her that he had been talking to someone else via Instagram for two months. The friend even sent screenshots and voice notes as proof of the infidelity.

Despite the scandal, Angela confirmed that she and Michael were still together during part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all.

Angela and Michael ​temporarily gave up on their relationship, with In Touch breaking the news that they called it quits in January. “Angela and Michael are not together,” a source exclusively revealed at the time.

However, the split was brief and In Touch exclusively revealed that the two were back together in March.