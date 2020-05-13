Was that the end? 90 Day Fiancé stars Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina seemingly split at the end of the Sunday, May 10, episode of Before the 90 Days, but fans can’t help but wonder if they got back together — and if they’re still together now. Here’s what we know so far about the couple.

Varya turned down Geoffrey’s proposal.

Geoffrey, 41, got down on one knee at the end of the May 3 episode, popping the question to Varya, 30. However, the following week’s episode revealed he didn’t exactly get the answer he was looking for. “I want to say that you are absolutely an amazing, wonderful man and we’ve spent [a] great time here in Russia,” the brunette beauty said. “Maybe we are going too quick?”

Though she insisted she wasn’t saying “no” so much as “not now,” it was clear her boyfriend wasn’t pleased. “I feel embarrassed and bad and sad. I see that it hurts him,” Varya told cameras. “I love him, but I’m not sure I could trust him in everything. I’m not ready.” Speaking to him directly, she explained, “I don’t want to lie. I don’t want to say yes and then change my mind. … If it is [our] destiny, then time doesn’t matter.”

TLC

Geoff felt “defeated” by the rejection.

After getting turned down, he admitted that it never even occurred to him his girlfriend might say no. He considered an engagement the “whole reason” for his trip to Russia, expressing that he thought this “was [their] make it or break it time” together. “I never thought in a million years you would turn me down,” he told her. “I feel like I waited long enough to be happy, and I thought that we could make each other happy.”

Though Varya felt they were still getting to know each other — especially after his bombshell revelations about his criminal past — and they could move forward with their relationship, the Tennessee native didn’t see it that way. When his girlfriend tried to talk about their next visit, he shot her down and asked why he would come back again. For him, getting engaged was “now or never.”

He seemingly ended the relationship.

After the Russian beauty dropped him off at the airport, he told her that was it for their romance. “I don’t know how to make it any clearer. This is it. I’m leaving, I’m going home, I’m going to live my life apart from you,” he told her. “Thanks for the adventure and good luck.”

He hinted it really is over.

After the episode aired, he reflected on the experience on Instagram — and all the signs pointed to the star moving on. “I took a chance on love; I put it all on the table,” he told fans. “I was hurt in a way that is hard to process.” However, he did leave open the possibility that they may one day reunite. “I’ve grown more as a person [and] continue looking forward to either [planting] new roots or [seeing] if the original ones will bloom again.”