Country boy meets Russian beauty. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is introducing fans to six new couples — along with a seventh returning couple — on season 4 of the hit TLC reality TV spinoff. During the season premiere, fans will meet Geoffrey Paschel, a dark-haired, blue-eyed single dad who is hopeful that his online girlfriend, Varya, is “the one.” Keep scrolling below to find out more about the new 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star.

Who is Geoffrey Paschel?

The 41-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee native is a self-described “country boy” who loves the outdoors. He works as a landlord and owns several properties throughout the Knoxville area.

He is a single dad.

“Growing up, I was a bad boy but all that changed when I became a father,” he told the cameras.

Paschel is raising three sons from two different relationships. Pax and Dakota are his older sons from a relationship he had 20 years ago. He also has a 4-year-old son named Cayvan from one of his previous marriages.

He suffered the heartbreaking loss of his youngest son.

Paschel also had a fourth child, a son named Kazhem, but the toddler tragically passed away. “I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life, but by far, the absolute worst is what happened to Kazhem. I actually had two kids with my recent ex. Cayvan had a younger brother named Kazhem. In March of last year, my son Kazhem actually passed away. He was a year and a month old. He was at the house and he had a seizure. While in the hospital, they put him in a coma. Several days later, they had him on life support and I held him as they pulled the plug,” Paschel said, wiping away tears.

“Losing a child is the absolute worst thing that could ever happen to you. There’s going to be a hole in my heart for the rest of my life, but I know Kazhem’s all around me. And that gives me peace in my heart to know that,” he continued.

He was previously married.

Paschel has been married “a few times,” and one of his former wives is the mother of his two youngest sons. “My marriage with Cayvan’s mother didn’t work out,” he said. “It was devastating to me. So many failed marriages made it really hard to trust people again.”

How did Paschel and Varya Meet?

“You know, I was struggling to find that right person, so I wanted to change it up,” he explained in his confessional. “I was on my computer and there was an ad that popped up for an international dating site. I said, why not. I made a profile. At that time, I truly believed there is no perfect package until I met Varya.”

Paschel’s online girlfriend, Varya is a 30-year-old radio personality from Russia. “Once I started talking to Varya, there was no stopping,” he gushed. “The cool thing about Varya, she is a career woman and that in itself is super attractive.”

He went on to list the reason why he and Varya are compatible. “She’s goal-oriented, I’m goal-oriented. She’s adventurous, I love adventure! Right now, she’s checking everything off the list,” Paschel said.

That’s why he decided to travel to Russia so that he could meet Varya for the first time in person. “So what, I’m crazy! But I truly believe Varya and I are meant to be together,” he said.

Paschel is currently involved in an ongoing legal case.

Back in January, Paschel made headlines in local Knoxville news when he showed up in court for a status hearing as he’s facing very serious charges and allegations.

Paschel is facing aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency call and vandalism charges after an alleged altercation that took place in June 2019 between him and his then-girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. In the affidavit of complaint, officers stated that they arrived at the former couple’s home after Paschel’s girlfriend called 911 from a neighbor’s house and accused Paschel of assault. Officers reported they saw “bruises” and “abrasions” on his girlfriend’s forehead and her elbows and knees.

At the time, Paschel told authorities that his then-girlfriend’s injuries were “self-inflicted.” He was taken into custody without incident, but while in custody, he allegedly tried to “kick out the windows of the patrol vehicle,” the documents stated. Officers then determined he was the alleged “primary aggressor,” and arrested him.

His ex obtained a restraining order against him, which has been extended twice. Shortly after the incident took place, Paschel’s estranged third wife filed paperwork to obtain full custody of their youngest son, which is still pending.

Paschel waived an arraignment for his criminal case at his last court date on January 17. He told local newspaper Knox News that he is not guilty. He is due back in court on March 26.

With reporting by Diana Cooper.