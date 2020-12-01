Ready to get hitched? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg seemingly confirmed rumors she and Christopher “Topher” Park are engaged while responding to a critic of their blossoming romance.

“Why [is] your boyfriend holding [Taeyang] instead of Drascilla?” the social media user wrote on Tuesday, December 1, mentioning the portrait she shared would “hurt” her estranged husband, Jihoon Lee, amid their ongoing divorce.

“I’m not saying your boyfriend doesn’t need to have a connection with your son, instead I’m saying why are you provoking another person to be upset,” the message continued. “Also, I can’t believe your boyfriend is accepting this. You guys need to [be] mature. I don’t really see a future in this relationship and I thought the same when you were with Jihoon.”

Deavan, 24, fired back in the comments and questioned why they are upset when she is happy with Topher, 27. “OK? Are people not allowed to move on and remarry?” the TV personality replied. Engagement speculation began when Deavan and Topher both wore rings on their left hands in a couples-themed photo shoot on November 23.

The mom of two’s response comes one day after Jihoon, 31, issued a statement about his time on the TLC series and their breakup via Instagram Stories.

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Topher Park/Instagram

“Looks like the show’s finally over. I didn’t watch the show, but I could check through DM. I think I learned a lot from marriage and divorce. I was ashamed to see myself on the show. Nevertheless, I sincerely thank you for your support,” Jihoon vented to his followers on November 30. “This show and divorce have been a turning point in my life. I feel like I need to work harder with this,” the South Korea resident added. “Thank you so much for always supporting me.”

Jihoon confirmed he and Deavan parted ways this summer following her relocation to America with her 5-year-old daughter, Drascilla, and their 20-month-old son, Taeyang. In Touch broke the news Deavan was in a new relationship with her current boyfriend, Topher, on August 24.

While the drama continues to unfold between the exes, Deavan exclusively told In Touch she has “never felt better” after undergoing a refresher lip filler procedure to give her the pout she desires.

“2020 has been such a stressful year and I really needed a pick-me-up just to feel a little more confident in myself,” the star revealed on December 1. “As women, we can be our own worst critics and I’m all for empowering women to do whatever sparks their spirit and makes them feel beautiful!”