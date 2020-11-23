Husband No. 2? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg sparked engagement rumors with her new boyfriend, Christopher “Topher” Park, after they were both spotted wearing rings on their left ring fingers.

Topher, 27, took to his Instagram page to share a series of photos of the couple as they modeled for the upcoming issue of his digital fashion and lifestyle magazine. Topher looked sharp in a suit and Deavan, 24, wore a red evening gown. In several shots, the couple’s hands were visible and eagle-eyed fans spotted what seemed to be a diamond sparkler on Deavan’s left ring finger and a gold band on Topher’s left ring finger.

“Omg [are] those rings I see?” one fan commented, adding two heart eyes emojis, a blue heart and a pink sparkle heart emoji. “I see a ring!!!!” another wrote, adding a diamond ring emoji.

Deavan also shared shots from their photo shoot on her page and fueled engagement rumors with her caption. “I love this man with all my heart. Super excited to start our new journey together,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Deavan and Topher sparked engagement speculation. She was also spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger during the couple’s romantic weekend getaway to Park City, Utah for her birthday on November 15. During that trip, the couple also ignited pregnancy rumors. Fans thought they saw a baby bump in a photo of Deavan in their hotel room, but she shut them down quickly in a message via her Instagram Story.

“Friendly reminder that I’m not pregnant. Stop asking. It’s extremely rude [side eye emoji],” she captioned a selfie of her staring into the camera.

It seems Deavan and Topher’s relationship is going strong even though fans are currently watching her story line with estranged husband Jihoon Lee play out on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. On the Sunday, November 22 episode, the couple prepared for their second wedding ceremony in South Korea. Deavan briefly relocated to Jihoon’s native country so she could start a family with Jihoon, 31, her daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla, and the couple’s son, Taeyang.

As In Touch previously reported, Deavan and Jihoon split in May and she returned to America with Drascilla, 5, and Taeyang, 19 months. Deavan confirmed she filed for divorce from Jihoon in September, but the former couple are still legally married as she claimed Jihoon has yet to sign the papers.

Courtesy of @hyu.nw/Instagram

She and Topher started dating once she arrived in the states and the couple currently lives together. While most fans have criticized Deavan for moving on so quickly, she defended her decision during an interview with 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates on November 9.

“To some people, it may be really fast and we both can understand that,” Deavan said. “We’ve thought about everything and this is how we feel we should give it a shot instead of waiting two years and then finding out, ‘Oh, it’s not gonna work.’”