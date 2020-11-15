A bun in the oven? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg sparked pregnancy rumors after fans speculated she’s expecting baby No. 3 with new boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park during the couple’s getaway for her birthday weekend.

Deavan, 24, posed for photos in a romantic hotel room Topher, 27, booked in Park City, Utah for her B-day celebration. In a shot taken in front of the window with a snowy backdrop, the reality star wore a white peplum tank top with dark high-waisted jeans and a sherpa jacket. “My birthday is tomorrow but this weekend has been a complete dream. [heart emoji] thank you @hyu.nw,” she captioned the photo via Instagram, tagging her new man in the post on Saturday, November 14.

Many fans took to the comments to speculate if Deavan and Topher were expecting their first child together after about six months of dating because they assumed she had a baby bump in the shot. “Are you pregnant????????” one fan asked. “When are you due????” another commented.

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member took to her Instagram Story hours later to address the rumors. “Friendly reminder that I’m not pregnant. Stop asking. It’s extremely rude [side eye emoji],” she captioned a selfie of her staring into the camera with her index finger resting on her temple.

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Deavan is already a mom to daughter Drascilla, 5, from a previous relationship and she shares 19-month-old son Taeyang with estranged husband, Jihoon Lee. When the former couple was introduced to the TLC reality TV franchise during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, she revealed she and Jihoon, 31, met online and conceived their son during their first weekend together when the South Korea native visited her in America.

Fans followed their love story as Jihoon proposed to Deavan shortly before she gave birth to their son in April 2019. Deavan traveled to South Korea several months later with Taeyang so he could meet his paternal grandparents. During that visit, the couple tied the knot.

When the pair returned for season 2, Deavan and Jihoon documented Deavan’s second trip to South Korea in August 2019 as she planned to relocate with Drascilla so they could live with Taeyang and Jihoon as a family of four.

Unfortunately, the couple experienced several highs and lows shortly after her arrival and they suffered a devastating miscarriage in October 2019. The couple opened up about their pregnancy loss during the November 8 episode of the series. Their marriage ultimately did not last and they split in May. Deavan has since moved back to America with her children.