Did he put a ring on it? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg continued to fuel rumors she’s engaged to boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park by showing off what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring.

Deavan, 24, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 20 to flaunt her new Christmas-themed manicure. But instead of her nails being the focal point of the clip, the large tear-drop shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger caught fans’ attention. The silver ring featured a halo of smaller stones, as well as more small stones lining the band.

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

This is the first time the Utah resident has shown off her ring with a close-up shot, but this marks the third time she’s sparked engagement rumors with her new man, 27. In November, Topher shared a series of photos of the couple as they modeled eveningwear for the upcoming issue of his digital fashion and lifestyle magazine. In several shots, eagle-eyed fans spotted what looked like a diamond sparkler on Deavan’s left ring finger and a gold band on Topher’s left ring finger.

Deavan shared similar photos from the same shoot and added fuel to the rumors with her caption. “I love this man with all my heart. Super excited to start our new journey together,” she wrote at the time.

She responded to the rumors when a fan accused her of posting a photo of Topher with her son, Taeyang, whom she shares with estranged husband Jihoon Lee, as a way to “hurt” her ex amid their divorce. “OK? Are people not allowed to move on and remarry?” the brunette beauty responded.

As In Touch previously reported, Deavan and Jihoon, 31, split in May while their story line was still airing on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. She left him in South Korea and moved back to America with Taeyang, 20 months, and her 5-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla.

In August, a source confirmed to In Touch that Deavan had already moved on and was in a new relationship with Topher. By September, she confirmed she filed for divorce from Jihoon and had begun proceedings in his native country.