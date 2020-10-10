Starting the day on a high note. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg revealed mornings with boyfriend Topher Park and son Taeyang make her “feel complete” after split drama with her estranged husband, Jihoon Lee.

The season 2 alum, 23, gushed over her beau while posting the new portrait of him cuddling on the couch with her 1-year-old son on Friday, October 9. Deavan later posted another portrait to Instagram Stories, showing Topher holding Taeyang in a carrier while walking to the car with her daughter, Drascilla.

Courtesy Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Deavan and Topher went public with their romance in mid-September, nearly two weeks after an insider confirmed to In Touch that Deavan moved on in a new relationship.

Jihoon, 29, announced their split via an Instagram Live on August 22, however Deavan’s mother, Elicia Clegg, has since claimed they have been broken up for much longer.

“It’s been over since January,” Elicia told 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates. “I would actually even go further back … I saw them at the end of November, and that’s when the relationship was over … It’s been that long.”

The TLC exes have been going through a very messy split and it led Deavan to file paperwork to legally end their marriage. “Woke up to a lot of hate mail. I want to say this once: I’ve tried to get the divorce finished. Jihoon has not yet signed,” Deavan wrote in September while responding to critics in an update on social media. “I’ve been trying, so everyone leave me alone about that situation.”

Days later, Jihoon released a lengthy statement about their breakup on Instagram Stories. “I thought Deavan had left me because I was a nobody. So, I invested in myself because I wanted to make myself a better person,” the reality star wrote, before claiming Topher has been “pretending” to be his son Taeyang’s father.

Courtesy of @hyu.nw/Instagram

“I have tried to be the mature one, and not bring this to social media or have part in any of the drama … However, now it’s becoming such a sickening issue, and hurting me in such a toxic way and I’m trying to heal,” he continued.

Fans were hoping to hear more about the exes on the upcoming season 2 tell-all, but Deavan and Jihoon will not be appearing on the special amid child abuse allegations against Jihoon and his parents. “It was a mutual decision,” an insider told In Touch. Jihoon later slammed the abuse claims and said it was all a “lie.”

Deavan and Jihoon will be back on TV soon in new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.