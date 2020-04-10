Called out! 90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky isn’t exactly “a fan” of Before the 90 Days couple Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni). In a new interview with Us Weekly, he slammed the pair’s romance — and brought up rumors that the Moroccan man is already married with kids.

“I’m not a fan of the way she does things,” David, 51, said about Nicole, 26. “Why would she plan to [visit him] in the middle of a pandemic — and it was hitting at the apex worldwide, especially in Europe?” Though he “wishes her the best of luck,” he doesn’t think the relationship will last. “I think Nicole is barking up the wrong tree. Maybe she’ll find somebody else while she’s there and find true love. That is not true love.”

About Azan, 29, he added, “I don’t know what his story really is. I mean, I’ve heard rumors that he might be married with three kids with his cousin.” Those allegations are far from new. In fact, Nicole’s mom, Robbalee Nafziger, even recently addressed the claims on Instagram, calling it “garbage.” She insisted she’s aware of what went on behind the scenes, and Nicole “will act” if any problems along those lines are ever “found out.”

Though the blonde beauty didn’t expect to get “stuck” abroad, an inside source exclusively told In Touch in early April that she was making the most of the extended visit. The bride-to-be is “enjoying” her time with her fiancé and her ability to “laugh with him and share these moments.” For now, she’s not worried about the hate — whether it’s coming from any of her fellow cast members or from fans.

When it comes to the whole 90 Day Fiancé crew, she’s also got some fierce supporters. Though Happily Ever After’s David may not approve, friends like Jon Walters will always have her back. In December 2019, he stood up for her in the face of all kinds of criticism.

“You’re a f–king legend,” he told Nicole. “I don’t know anyone who could [endure] the [bullying] and harassment and opinions from rotters like you have for years [and] not have a mean bone in your body.” When Azan and his fiancée reunited in mid-March and shared a picture online, he once again took to social media to root them on. In addition to telling them to “get blocking” in regards to the haters, he wrote, “You guys look really happy in this photo.”