Hard Work Pays Off! ’90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Nicole Nafziger’s Weight Loss Transformation

She commit to be fit! 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger has kept it real throughout her weight loss journey by documenting her highs and lows, and her transparency over the past few years has inspired fans along the way. The former TLC star previously revealed that her goal was to be “healthy and comfortable” in her own skin so she could look fabulous and set a positive example for her precious daughter, May.

Since then, she’s been making changes to her daily lifestyle to make it happen. The TV personality explained how she wanted to share her fitness tips with fans because she loves to see them reaching their goals as well.

In November 2018, the mother of one posted an update with her followers after shedding 14 pounds in 18 days. “It feels so good to see that number go down. Being overweight one of my fears was to one day go over 300 pounds. I never wanted to hit that number,” Nicole said.

The Florida native continued, “My highest weight went up to 296. That was it, I had enough. I was ready for a change. So I started this weight loss journey I’m on now and it’s been the best decision I’ve made for my health.”

Nicole has kept fans in the loop throughout the entire process by sharing photos documenting her progress. In April 2019, she took to Instagram for a Q&A and opened up about the days she lacks motivation to stay on her grind.

“Hopefully I’ll find the right balance for me and keep it consistent. It’s a challenge I won’t lose,” Nicole wrote, before addressing why she’s not planning on going under the knife to achieve her desired results.

The former reality star explained, “Honestly I have thought about it once or twice, but I am worried that I don’t have a good enough control over my mind with food choices that I would just hurt myself or mess up what the surgery did for me.”

Luckily for Nicole, she has plenty of support from her loved ones, including her fiancé, Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni). She revealed, “He’s never discouraging and he never talks down my efforts even if it means starting all over.”

