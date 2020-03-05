’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Nicole Slams Claims Azan Will ‘Flake’ on Her: ‘He Only Canceled 1 Trip’

Sticking by his side. 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger defended her long-distance love, Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni), while teasing her upcoming vacation on March 4. The former TLC star slammed speculation her beau will “flake” on her if she visits him in Morocco, noting how he only canceled on her once for a “family emergency.” Nicole has yet to reveal where she is heading “soon,” but some fans are convinced she is going to see Azan. Scroll through the gallery below for all of the latest updates.