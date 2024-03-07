90 Day Fiancé star Clayton Clark’s sister, Brandi, admitted she has concerns about his marriage to Analí Vallejos.

Brandi expressed her issues with Analí, 26, in a teaser clip for the Sunday, March 10, episode of the season 10 tell-all shared by Entertainment Tonight. “The fact that she hid her relationship from her dad and she doesn’t make any posts on social media,” she said about her sister-in-law. “I just think it’s odd, like, maybe she has a boyfriend in Peru or something that she doesn’t want Clayton to find out about.”

Analí was visibly shocked by the claims and insisted that she never intended to move to the United States. She explained that she originally hoped Clayton, 30, would move to Peru to be with her, though said they ultimately decided she would move to Kentucky so he didn’t have to get a new job.

The couple’s costar Nikki Exotika then asked Brandi if she believes Clayton and Analí’s relationship is fraudulent. “If someone was hiding me, I would say, what else are you hiding?” Brandi responded.

Clayton and Analí made their reality TV debut during season 10 after they met through a language-learning app. The Peru native arrived in Kentucky during a November 2023 episode, and she quickly expressed concerns over his living situation when she learned that his mother, Violet, “lives in a walk-in closet” in his one-bedroom apartment.

Their problems continued when they struggled with intimacy during a December 2023 episode. After Clayton complained about their sex life to his friends during a double date, Analí admitted she was “uncomfortable” with him airing out their issues.

“The first thing you talked about with your friends, your first conversation was about sex. I know that you’re open and all that, but you know I’m a little more conservative,” she told Clayton during a January episode. “You can talk about it with him, but at least not when I’m there.”

The couple seemed to work through their issues and planned to wed during the February 18 episode, though chaos ensued when Analí was 30 minutes late to the ceremony.

“I think it’s better to leave and not talk to him anymore,” Analí told her mother while speaking to her on the phone. She added during a confessional, “I’d honestly prefer not to marry him and keep him out of my life.”

Despite her concerns, Analí ended up making it to the ceremony and the couple tied the knot. “For us, it symbolizes our commitment to each other for life and the deep love we share, which will sustain us as partners throughout our journey,” Clayton told People about what their marriage meant to their relationship.