90 Day Fiancé’s Analí Vallejos ​was stunned into silence during her first visit to Clayton Clark’s apartment ​as shown on the Sunday, November 12, episode of the TLC reality show.

In People’s exclusive sneak peek, Analí, 26, is seen arriving at the one-bedroom apartment — which Clayton, 29, shares with his mother, Violet, in Lexington, Kentucky. There, Analí, who hails from Peru, is immediately greeted by his pets: two chihuahuas and two guinea pigs.

Analí, who is carrying a large bouquet of flowers, is also welcomed by Violet, who tells her, “You’re more beautiful in person.”

Courtesy of TLC

“The first thing I notice in this apartment is that there are things everywhere, and it’s really overwhelming,” Analí admitted in a confessional. She added about his small space, “There’s no couch to sit on, and there’s no table either. So where do they eat?”

The Peru native continued in her confessional, “They prefer their dogs sleep well and that the guinea pigs have space to play. They’re doing things backwards.”

During his house tour, Clayton showed Analí where his mother sleeps: in a walk-in closet attached to the living room.

After Analí asked to investigate further, she noticed that Violet’s mattress was pressed against all four walls of the closet.

“That’s her bed, but it’s her bedroom,” Clayton explained.

Continuing in her confessional, Analí said about the sleeping arrangement, “I didn’t know Clayton’s mom lived in the closet. I pictured a small space but not exactly the closet.” She added, “In a closet you can store clothes, shoes, suitcases, etc., but I didn’t know what to say.”

Noticing his girlfriend’s less than enthusiastic reaction, Clayton tried to calm her fears by explaining, “The kitchen is much, like, so much cleaner than it used to be.”

Despite Analí’s concerns, Clayton’s mother noted her son’s joy about having his girlfriend at their shared apartment.

“I’m seeing Clayton’s face. I can tell that he’s really happy,” Violet said in a confessional. “And he’s just got that look on him that I haven’t seen… I don’t think I’ve ever seen it before.”

90 Day Fiancé season 10 first introduced Clayton and Analí on the October 15 episode of the reality show.

The pair met through a language-learning app, and soon began dating online. Analí applied for a K-1 visa to travel to the U.S. and marry Clayton months after the couple began talking. Prior to their appearance on the reality show, the duo had only spent a few weeks together in person.

Analí and Clayton’s journey to the altar will be documented throughout the season of the TLC show.

On the social media platforms Twitch and Kick, Clayton describes himself as a gamer and streamer. Analí has a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.