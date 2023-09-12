A milestone season of 90 Day Fiancé is upon us. On September 12, People revealed all the details about 90 Day Fiancé season 10, including the premiere date, which TLC couples are returning to the franchise as part of the cast and what fans can expect to see on the upcoming show, according to the trailer.

When Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 Premiere?

90 Day Fiancé season 10 premieres on Sunday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Which Couples Are Returning for ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 10?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans haven’t seen the last of Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda. In seasons 5 and 6 of Before the 90 Days, the couple fought relentlessly over their sex life and past romantic partners — including Jasmine’s shocking revelation that she cheated on Gino with her ex, Dane. However, none of that mattered during the September 10, 2023, episode, when Jasmine got down on her knees and proposed to Gino, apologizing for being “so crazy sometimes” and promising to change.

Now, the engaged couple will take their relationship to the next level in 90 Day Fiancé season 10 as Jasmine officially moves from Panama to the U.S. to be with Gino in Michigan, where they’ll have 90 days to wed.

Who Are the New Couples on ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 10?

In addition to Gino and Jasmine, season 10 will feature six brand new long-distance couples hoping to wed. There’s Sophie, 23, and Robert, 32, who met online and decided to commit to each other after eventually meeting in person. Now, Sophie is ready to move from the U.K. to Los Angeles, but the life of glamour that she’s expecting is far from Robert’s reality.

Meanwhile, Manuel, 34, and Ashley, 31, met in Ecuador on New Year’s Eve in 2010 and went their separate ways, only to cross paths again years later. Manuel is moving to America to finally be with his love after fate brought them back together, but did their years of distance make them incompatible?

Nick, 30, met Devin, 23, on Tinder, and their love blossomed quickly. He applied for a K-1 Visa to move from Australia to the U.S. to be with Devin after three weeks together in person. However, as Nick gets to know Devin’s “opinionated” family, their marriage plans could get derailed.

Justin, 36, and Nikki, 47, met on a dating site in Moldova 17 years ago, but he couldn’t accept her transgender identity and they parted ways. However, distance only made them more fond of each other. Justin now has a more mature understanding of Nikki’s identity and will move to America to be with her, but can they really put their past differences aside?

Anali, 26, and Clayton, 29, met on a language app and developed a close bond. Now, Anali is moving from Peru to America to be with Justin, but she’s shocked to learn that he has no plans of moving out of his mother’s home anytime soon. Anali’s clash with her future mother-in-law could threaten their impending nuptials.

Finally, Citra, 26, is traveling from Indonesia to marry Sam, 30, but her father does not approve. The couple has only two weeks to convince Citra’s dad to warm up to Sam, but Sam’s “sordid past” could get in the way.

What Happens in the ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 Trailer?

The trailer for the new season introduces the couples and teases the problems they’ll face ahead of their weddings. Drama is already at a high as Anali fears there won’t be enough space for her in Clayton’s home with his mother already living in the closet and Nick fights for his parents’ blessing to marry Devin. Meanwhile, Jasmine finds a lipstick tube in Gino’s car and accuses him of being a cheater.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Sophie and Robert realize they have different opinions on starting a family. Ashley also notices some red flags about Manuel, making her hesitant to walk down the aisle with him, and Nikki wonders if Justin is truly attracted to her. Can these couples work through their issues and make it to their wedding days?