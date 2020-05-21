Looking inward. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ash Naeck is reflecting on his relationship with Avery Warner post-split, sharing a message about “accountability” next to a photo of their names written in the sand on May 20.

“Accountability is a word that is often overlooked and I am guilty as charged,” the Australia resident began, seemingly referencing his other past romances too. “My challenge was that I would usually rob the person of the chance to be accountable for their actions.”

Ash, 38, says he used to “quickly excuse their behavior, so they don’t feel bad about what they have done,” claiming it was an “automatic response” he had, instead of “letting them acknowledge the impact for their hurtful behavior.”

“This used to be my people-pleasing mechanism, more so towards the people I love and care for. Handle and diffuse the situation without giving a chance for the person to own their own s–t and take responsibility,” the TLC alum adds, noting it’s time for him to set “boundaries” so he can establish a healthy romantic connection in the future.

On May 5, the relationship coach confirmed he and Avery, 32, split while addressing his controversial seminar teaching women how to “find Mr. Right” on the April 26 episode.

“I f–ked up completely,” he said at the time. “I said things that were not in line with myself at all. I was trying to explain gender roles when it’s such a political debate. I should have not gone into that.”

Despite the duo no longer being together, it’s clear they still have respect for each other after making their debut on 90 Day Fiancé. “A lot of people are haters, and sometimes it can be a lot to take in,” the mother of two told In Touch exclusively following his brief social media hiatus due to the constant backlash he faces online. “I think he just needed time while the show airs to keep his head in a positive space.”

On May 12, Avery spoke out against the list of “10 Truths She Doesn’t Want You To Know” that questioned her parenting in an exclusive statement to In Touch, revealing she thinks it was created by her ex-husband. Not long after, Ash defended his former flame, telling fans she is an “outstanding mum” who is “conscious, caring [and] always putting her little one first.”

Even though things didn’t work out with Ash and Avery, it’s great to see they are still cordial.