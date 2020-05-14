Courtesy Ash Naeck/Instagram

He’s got her back! 90 Day Fiancé star Ash Naeck defended ex Avery Warner against “questionable” claims he believes were made by her ex-husband. The TLC star took to Instagram to address the “10 Truths That She Doesn’t Want You To Know” list circulated about the mother of two. Claiming the diatribe is “defamation,” he set the record straight on Monday, May 11.

“Reading the 10 Truths About Avery [allegedly] written by her ex-husband, it is hard to sit on the sideline and not voice myself,” Ash, 38, told fans. “I don’t know the ex-husband but I know Avery, and I have seen her care, love, support and fight for her kids. … I’ve been with Avery for close to 16 months, on FaceTime and phone calls up to 3-4 times a day and spent time with her and was lucky to spend time with Sylver, her gorgeous little daughter in Seattle. I can share that she is an outstanding mum, conscious, caring [and] always putting her little one first.”

Courtesy Avery Warner/Instagram

The Before the 90 Days star emphasized that “Avery goes out of her way to make sure Sylver is seen, heard and loved” and that she “moves heaven and earth” to see her older daughter, Scarlett. In addition to making a 4-hour trek every few weeks to see her firstborn, the mother of two also helps support her financially by paying child support and buying her gifts like a laptop for Christmas.

Calling his former girlfriend “an exemplary mum” who is “loving, supportive and [has] the biggest heart,” Ash insisted she does everything she can to take care of her loved ones. “She is a mama bear who will give her [life] to protect her daughters, period,” he wrote. Though he joked that “Avery may suck in an intimate relationship,” he promised his followers she “is a gem of a mum.”

While speaking exclusively with In Touch, Avery, 32, also debunked the allegations that she’s a deadbeat mom. In response to claims she doesn’t “call, see or support [her eldest] daughter financially,” the Seattle resident explained she has “regular Skype calls with [her] daughter” outside of their in-person visits. She also provided proof she’s made all of her child support payments, citing Washington’s laws that state “you can’t get your passport if you are not paid up with your child support.”

The brunette beauty wanted to clear the air not because of the backlash, but because she “would hate for [her] oldest daughter to potentially stumble upon this information in the future on the internet and have it pain her” if she “didn’t stand up for her and [their] relationship together.” She also revealed she was thankful for the support even after her breakup with Ash. “I do appreciate his words,” she said.