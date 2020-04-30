Still going strong? Avery Warner and Ash Naeck have documented the peaks and pitfalls of their long-distance romance on the reality spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The couple made their debut on season 4, having clicked right away, but they also dealt with their fair share of obstacles while growing closer to each other. Avery is a mother of two from Seattle, Washington, while her beau is a relationship coach from Australia. After their disputes on the show and recent social media activity, fans are eager to know if they are still together! Keep reading to get the 411 on the couple.

Did Either of Them Reveal Their Relationship Status?

After the April 19 episode, Avery took to Instagram to answer some questions, which led one person to believe they worked out their differences. “With last night’s mishap and you answering these questions I know for a fact you [are] still together,” one social media user wrote to the TV personality, leading the brunette beauty to spill some tea. “You may be surprised, I could just be someone who can come from a place of love in my responses regardless of if the person is an ex or not,” she wrote.

Have They Posted About Each Other on Instagram?

Avery doesn’t post about him all that often, but she did share a photo with Ash, 38, on April 19 to promote the show. That same evening, he posted a statement on the social media platform, revealing he would be taking a “few weeks off” from Instagram to care for his mental health. “Thank you for the support and the great messages received. The events of the past eight weeks hit me today, I was not in any way prepared for the intensity of what the show both good and bad brought to me,” he wrote.

What Led to the Criticism From Fans?

Ash initially got blasted by viewers for calling himself “single” in one awkward scene. The shady comments continued following his seminar to teach women how to “find Mr. Right” on the April 26 episode, as people claimed his views appeared to be outdated and “sexist.” He also faced backlash for seemingly copying another motivational speaker’s seminar.

What Is Avery’s Response to the Backlash?

Despite the criticism he faced, Avery showed support to Ash and said he meant no ill-will with his seminar. “I do feel bad for him, a lot of people are haters, and sometimes it can be a lot to take in,” the 32-year-old exclusively told In Touch. “I think he just needed time while the show airs to keep his head in a positive space.”