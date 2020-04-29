Called out! 90 Day Fiancé star Ash Naeck is being blasted by fans for seemingly plagiarizing another motivational speaker’s seminar. During the April 26 episode of the TLC show, fans got a glimpse of the Before the 90 Days cast member’s teachings — but over the following days, they realized his speech bore a lot of similarities to a lecture on men’s and women’s brains given by marriage and relationship speaker Mark Gungor. In fact, Ash’s words seemed to be lifted “verbatim” from the presentation.

One 90 Day Fiancé gossip account clipped the videos to show the speeches side-by-side, comparing the TLC clip to Gungor’s “Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage” seminar. Needless to say, the similarities were striking. “This is so embarrassing,” one fan wrote after seeing the post. “Did he at least credit the man before using his material?” A second chimed in, “LOL, WTF. [That is] literally word for word.” A third added, “He did … Copy and paste.”

TLC

Even fellow franchise stars like Leida Margaretha called Ash out. “Well, that’s not new at all,” she wrote with an eye-rolling emoji after 90 Day blogger John Yates shared the same clip. “Apparently, he’s just copying from someone else.”

Yikes. Ash, 38, hasn’t responded to the backlash. However, it’s possible he hasn’t even seen it. On April 19, he revealed on Instagram he was taking a “few weeks off from social media” for his mental health after critics slammed him for calling himself “single” in an episode of the show. The backlash just kept coming after his seminar aired on April 26, with fans calling it “sexist.” Though girlfriend Avery Warner agreed his words didn’t exactly come off well, telling fans he “poorly explained himself,” she still had his back.

“I do feel bad for him,” Avery, 32, exclusively told In Touch in a statement shared on April 27. “A lot of people are haters, and sometimes it can be a lot to take in. … I think he just needed time while the show airs to keep his head in a positive space.”

Luckily, the couple has at least one person on their side: Happily Ever After alum Danielle Jbali. The star has kept up with season 4 of Before the 90 Days, and she’s rooting for Ash and Avery to make it as a couple. “She’s young, and then he’s very knowledgeable about relationships,” she exclusively told In Touch. “They’re just cute together.”