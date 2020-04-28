Dealing with critics. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Avery Warner is showing support to Ash Naeck amid his Instagram hiatus in an exclusive statement to In Touch on Monday, April 27.

“I do feel bad for him, a lot of people are haters, and sometimes it can be a lot to take in,” the 32-year-old exclusively tells In Touch, admitting there are benefits to going off the grid for a bit. “I think he just needed time while the show airs to keep his head in a positive space.”

Ash decided to take some time away from social media after drama ignited on the April 19 episode. During one tense scene, the Seattle native confronted the 38-year-old relationship coach about the conversations he has with his female clients. In order to ease her mind, Ash invited Avery to sit in on one of his dating seminars while she was in Australia in the following episode.

TLC

“I really hope that seeing Ash with his clients gives me a little bit more reassurance that his intentions are in the right place when it comes to working with single women,” Avery said in the confessional.

The Seattle native later took to Instagram for a Q&A and cleared the air about his seminar, where he was supposed to help teach women how to “find Mr. Right.” Instead, Ash came off as sexist as he shared outdated views of gender roles.

“He had done a couple [of seminars], but everything we do is a learning experience and we aren’t going to be perfect from the get-go,” she wrote, noting he’ll come back even stronger next time.

Avery also said she thinks Ash just “poorly explained himself” and didn’t mean to cause a stir with his presentation. “I don’t believe he is sexiest, all I wanted [was for him to] understand is that making blanket statements creates segregation and separation,” the TLC alum wrote in another message.

Courtesy of Avery Warner/Instagram

After the show wrapped on April 19, Ash took to social media with his own statement about the attention he’s garnered since making his debut, referencing the positive and negative comments he’s read.

“Everyone, thank you for the support and the great messages received. The events of the past eight weeks hit me today, I was not in any way prepared for the intensity of what the show both good and bad brought to me,” he wrote. “I am of the mindset to not give up, but that took a turn today and I am taking a few weeks off from social media for my mental health. Love you all.”