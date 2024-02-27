90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem confirmed that she never filed for her husband Michael Ilesanmi’s green card after he arrived in the United States in December 2023.

One day after Angela, 58, revealed that Michael, 35, had gone missing, she confirmed he had been found safe in a YouTube with blogger John Yates on Tuesday, February 27. Angela then said she will be on the hook for Michael because she signed the affidavit of support when he arrived in the U.S. from Nigeria.

“I didn’t get his green card or his license and that’s why he’s pissed and that’s why he’s doing this,” she alleged. “He’s rushed me from the goddamn day one he landed for his f–king license and his green card. So now he’s going for the legal visa, they’ll give it to him.”

The TLC personality added that she wished Michael “luck” and hoped he would be able to obtain the visa. “But if I haven’t anything to do with it, you’re gonna be giving me more than a green card,” Angela continued. “This is what happens with certain people that come over here, they think they’re untouchable and they can’t go back home. You cannot slander people and lie on people.”

Angela and Michael were able to skip the ​K-1 process – which allows non-citizens to live in the U.S. for 90 days before their weddings – because they already got married in 2020. Once Michael arrived ​in the U.S., his CR-1 visa was able to turn into a green card. However, Angela had to file the paperwork and the affidavit of support before he could be approved for his green card.

Once Michael was found, he claimed that Angela had abused him. In light of the allegations, Angela suspected he will be granted an emergency visa to remain in the U.S. that will turn into a green card.

The Georgia native first revealed that Michal had been missing since February 23 and that the police were involved on Monday, February 26. “Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday,” she said, adding that he disappeared from her home with only “$40 on him.”

After Angela and John posted their first video, the duo revealed that police “were contacted by Michael” in another video shared on Tuesday, February 27. “They verified it with him,” John explained about the authorities. “He did have a burner phone or another phone that nobody knew about and on that phone, he had pictures of his passport that he left. They verified his ID. It’s him.”

She said she was “[f–king] mad as hell” that Michael left without telling her, adding, “You feared for your f–king life? So why did you come here? You’ve been with me seven f–king years.”

TLC

Angela went on to suggest that Michael had been “using” 90 Day Fiancé and her solely to get to the U.S. “He fooled the whole goddamn world, man,” Angela continued through tears.

The couple met on social media in 2018, while they began documenting their love story during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After they wed during a ceremony in Nigeria in 2020, Angela and Michael maintained a long-distance relationship for years as they waited for his visa to be approved.

Angela and Michael briefly split in 2023 after it was revealed that he had been cheating on her during a December 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? However, the split didn’t last long and they decided to work through their issues during the debut season of 90 Day: The Last Resort in August 2023.