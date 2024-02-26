90 Day Fiancé‘s Angela Deem shared a series of cryptic quotes to her Instagram Stories two days after husband Michael Ilesanmi went missing from her rural Georgia home on February 23.

“You’ve been lied on, talked about, plotted against and STILL BLESSED,” one quote read which Angela, 58, ​reposted reposted on Monday, February 26, credited to @itsvoritz. “Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their disrespect. Read that again,” she ​reshared in quote pulled from @themilionairesmarathon.

A quote ​she reposted from @mygardencountry stated, “I’m proud of myself for not being fake. I’m difficult sometimes and have a few screws loose but I’m 100 percent me.”

The messages came ​hours before Angela revealed to fans via a TikTok video that Michael had gone missing. She claimed he left all of his belongings behind at her house and her home security cameras didn’t pick up on his departure.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday,” she told 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates during a YouTube live on Monday. She also told viewers that he “only had like $40 on him.”

Angela confirmed that Michael had arrived in the U.S. from Nigeria over the 2023 holidays, with his arrival date being December 22, 2023.

The reality star then questioned why Michael hadn’t been in touch with her while adding that he might have family in Idaho.

“If he left on his own, he should have called me. Everybody in this town, I’m gonna tell you, they say, ‘Angela, he’s f–king walked out because he’s got no reason to stay here.’ I don’t want to believe that,” Angela said.

However, she was clearly furious, continuing, “But it’s looking like he’s planned this the whole f–king time. This is not funny. This is real s–t. I am not Chantel [Everett]. I am not Daniele [Gates]. I am not Molly [Hopkins]. You’ve got the wrong goddamn American,” ​while naming other popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise stars.” I’m telling you now. I’m not gonna let you f–king come here if you didn’t love me.”

“He’s my husband and I love him and i don’t know where he’s at. As long as he’s safe, just call us. The police are involved. This is beyond what the f–k is going on,” Angela told fans. “We know he’s deceitful, but I don’t think he would go this far” and not at least contact a member of her family, she added.

As far as contacting immigration, Angela said during her video that she and John are “not allowed” to answer any fan concerns. “You’ll just have to use your common sense,” she noted of the immigration inquiries. “If Michael is really missing and doesn’t contact us, immigration can take over. That’s all I can tell you.”

The shocking news that Michael had done missing came after the couple shared an update on their long spousal visa journey in a joint confessional during a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? After trailer that dropped on February 14.

Michael said, “We’ve waited three years for the spousal visa interview,” while Angela explained, “This is the most important day of our lives. I need to get my man home to America. If that visa’s denied, it’s over.”

Fans have watched Michael and Angela’s love story play out since 2018, when the pair appeared on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The couple began a long-distance romance after meeting online, finally having their first in-person meeting later that season.

Viewers followed the couple through season 3 and season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and seasons 5, 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and watched as they faced many obstacles in their immigration journey. In season 5, Michael was denied a K-1 visa, a.k.a. the fiancé visa, which would allow him to come to America as the fiancé of a United States citizen and the couple would have 90 days to wed.

After the denial, Michael and Angela had to resort to plan B: get married in Michael’s country, then apply for the CR-1 visa, a.k.a. the spousal visa, so that he could gain entry into the United States as the spouse of an American citizen.

Michael and Angela wed in his native Nigeria in January 2020, but that was the last time she saw him in the two years that followed due to COVID-19 restrictions. When the pair returned for season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in August 2022, Angela revealed she hadn’t seen her husband since their wedding day and they documented their first visit in two years.

Their marriage faced more issues than just distance when Angela returned to the states, because she learned about Michael’s cheating scandal. A friend of Angela’s revealed that Michael was having an affair with another woman, sending her voice and texts exchanges between the pair after she returned from Nigeria to work on their relationship with Michael.

In Touch exclusively confirmed in January 2023 that Michael and Angela’s marriage was over, but they reconciled by March 2023. The couple attended couple’s therapy and worked on their marriage after the cheating scandal on season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort in August 2023.