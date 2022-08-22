Sharing their sides. 90 Day Fiancé stars Yvette “Yve” Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed may have left the hit TLC series happily wedded — but the drama has only erupted since the cameras left.

In July, Instagram blogger Merry Pants claimed Mohamed had several inappropriate text message conversations with other women following his marriage to the Albuquerque, New Mexico, native. Mohamed came clean and addressed the cheating allegations during a segment on part 2 of the season 9 90 Day Fiancé tell-all.

“I met a girl online,” the Eqypt native explained in a solo confessional. “She was very nice, I thought we [were] friends … And then, things started to get bigger. Yve saw my phone. She saw the text messages, and that’s how Yve knew.”

TLC displayed screenshots of the text messages between Mohamed and the other women on screen, one of which that read, “I would just keep you in bed for days,” which was followed by a second text that read, “Just kidding lol [sic],” seemingly from the TLC star. In another message that appeared to be from Mohamed, he wrote, “I will go to the attorney right after I get the green card.”

“You know, it’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening,” the mom of one explained to producers after learning of her husband’s indiscretions. “He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships and engaging in activity that a married man should not be engaging in. … I asked him if I could see his phone, and that happened and I saw inappropriate things. I saw pictures and calls, and put the pieces together.”

Amid the text message and cheating scandal, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Yve is facing domestic violence charges. On August 15, she was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to court records. Her next hearing is a bond arraignment scheduled for September 6.

The acupuncturist’s rep has since responded to the abuse claims and alleges the domestic abuse allegations were “falsified by Mohamed.”

“Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” Dominique Enchinton, of Dominton Talent House, exclusively told In Touch on Monday, August 22. “They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

“The domestic abuse allegations are completely false and just a ploy to keep him in the US. Yve was not arrested on 8/15 or any other day,” the message continued. “Yve has never been abusive toward Mohamed and just wants this chapter in her life to be done so she can move forward.”

Keep scrolling below to see Yve and Mohamed’s cryptic quote amid their ongoing scandal.