An inside look. 90 Day Fiancé star Yvette “Yve” Arellano‘s estranged husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, claimed that she attacked him while trying to obtain access to his phone inside their home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to a police report obtained by In Touch that was filed by Adelhamed on Monday, August 15.

The incident, which allegedly happened just hours before the police report was filed that afternoon, was documented by the Albuquerque Police Department after they arrived at Arellano’s home at around 2:00 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.

“Upon arrival, I met with Mohamed. He began to explain he has been in a relationship with his wife, Yvette Arellano, since June 2019. He said they were married on January 8, 2022. He was living with her until two days ago when he moved out,” officer Jasmin Romero wrote in the police report. “Throughout the relationship, he said he has endured emotional and physical abuse from Yvette. He said when she drinks she becomes very violent and angry.”

“He said he has not called the police during their argument because he is afraid. He does not want to get in trouble for asking for help,” officer Romero continued. “He played an audio recording from July 21, 2022, and Yvette is yelling at him, telling him she needs help with dishes, the laundry, and other things in the house. I can hear Mohamed yelling in the background telling Yvette not to hit him again. He said they were on a show called 90 Day Fiancé and they developed a fan club.”

Abdelhamed then went on to discuss an online relationship he started with a “fan” named Andrea, who was sending gifts and money for “about one and a half months.”

“Eventually, he broke it off with Andrea and Andrea extorted him saying she was going to tell his wife about their relationship if he ended things with her. By this time, Yvette had found out about Andrea and confronted him about it and said she was angry and tried fighting him for his phone,” Romero wrote about Abdelhamed’s account of his communication with Andrea. “Yvette tried to grab the phone from him and he fell onto the floor. He said she sat on top of him and put her knee to his throat to try and force him to release the phone. He was able to get out from under her and said he did not physically hurt her while getting away.”

Abdelhamed also accused Arellano of having an affair of her own in his police report. “He did show me pictures of text messages from an Apple watch which he said was hers and there were text messages between her and a guy named Mike.”

“Most recently in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022, he said Yvette placed both of her hands on each side of his face and said, ‘Can you feel that?’ He said she was drunk and he was afraid she was going to hit him when she did this,” the officer continued. “Because she is violent when she drinks alcoholic beverages. He packed his bags and left the residence.”

Arellano shared her side of the story over the phone with the reporting officer. “She said she has been helping Mohamed while he was trying to get residency here and if he divorces her he will automatically be deported,” Romero added.

“She had been publicly humiliated by the female Andrea and another female from Minnesota with whom Mohamed has engaged in an affair. Due to his infidelity and her stress regarding the loss of a friend, she said she has been worried Mohamed would try to get her in trouble,” Romero wrote of Arellano’s account. “She said Mohamed had been making plans with Andrea to get Yvette in trouble with the law so he could apply for his U-Visa. She is scared and worried because she does not know what he is capable of doing.”

Arellano also touched on the event that preceded Mohamed leaving the residence the day prior. “She said she put her hands on each side of his face as if she was going to kiss him and said, ‘Do you see how this feels? What you’ve been going to me?’ But she did not try to hit him. He willingly left the residence,” Romero wrote in the report. “She also stated Mohamed accused of her cheating with a guy named Mike and sending pictures to him the evening of August 13.”

Romero noted she did “not observe any injuries on either party.” The New Mexico native is set to appear in court for a bond arraignment scheduled on Tuesday, September 6.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.