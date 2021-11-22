Her source of inspiration! 90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya is stepping into the beauty industry with the launch of her makeup line, Boujee by Yara. The reality star exclusively reveals that her husband, Jovi Dufren, is the person who encouraged her to follow her dream of owning her own makeup brand in a new video interview with In Touch.

“Yara is doing her makeup, oh my goodness! I was dreaming about this. So how? [The] idea comes out one day, I was going to buy makeup and stuff with Jovi, and people are so crazy asking me, like ‘Yara, which makeup do you use? We like your makeup.’ And Jovi [told] me, ‘Yara, you know, you can make your own makeup line,’ and I’m like, ‘Jovi, you crazy! That’s so much hard to do.’ And look at me now,” Yara, 26, gushes to In Touch.

The Ukraine native released three eyeshadow palettes with her drop, titled Bold, Nighttime, Daytime. Each palette features colors that are perfect for any look with Nighttime offering darker hues, Bold featuring brighter colors and Daytime consisting of natural tones. Along with the eyeshadows, Boujee by Yara also offers lipsticks and makeup brushes as well.

“I am just so much happy because it’s not like I just want to sell something,” Yara, who is represented by Dominique Enchinton‘s Dominton Talent House, explains. “It’s about that, I like what I did. I love what I did. I enjoy it. It’s so much me.”

The blonde beauty made her reality TV debut on season 8 of TLC’s hit reality TV franchise, 90 Day Fiancé, where she documented her move from Ukraine to the United States so she could be with Jovi, 31. While the couple clashed at first, they still made it down the aisle by the end of their season. Shortly after Yara’s arrival in Jovi’s home state of Louisiana, they learned that she was pregnant and expecting their first child together.

Jovi and Yara returned for season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where they documented their adjustment to their roles as husband and wife and also as new parents to their baby girl, Mylah.

On top of her role as a wife, mama, reality TV star and businesswoman, Yara has her own online boutique, Yara Zaya Shop, in addition to her new makeup line. “I was dreaming to do [a] makeup line because it’s just so much me. I can make other [women] beautiful,” she reveals, adding that’s why she also always dreamed of a career in the clothing industry. “Fashion [is] just so much me. I like to make other people look good.”