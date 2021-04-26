90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya put her post-baby body on display six months after giving birth to her daughter, Mylah, whom she shares with husband Jovi Dufren.

The season 8 alum, 25, wore a summery off-the-shoulder crop top and high-waisted button-up shorts in new photos she posted on Sunday, April 25. “Cannot believe you have had a baby, you look amazing!” one impressed fan commented on her Instagram post with several fire emojis. “Thank you,” Yara sweetly replied.

In the recent snapshots from her outing, Yara was savoring some “family time” with Jovi, 29, and their little girl in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. The couple have been living there together following Yara’s move from her native Ukraine, which fans watched during their debut on the TLC flagship series.

Yara and Jovi welcomed their daughter on September 9, 2020, and waited to share a photo of Mylah’s face until they were both ready to introduce her. The reality star mom finally uploaded the first close-up portrait on April 22.

“Even though I did not want to post her picture, I understand many people will see her Sunday,” the new mom wrote before season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premiered. “I wanted to be the first to show her to the world and I hope this was the right decision.”

Prior to Mylah’s debut on television and social media, Yara gushed over what a transformative experience motherhood has been for her. “I didn’t even imagine before that I could hold the whole world in my hands, my baby is my world, my meaning of life,” she posted in a recent caption translated to English.

Mylah’s birth special aired on TLC right after the season 8 finale and detailed how the couple decided on their daughter’s moniker. “I think it’s a really pretty, unique name and I really love how it sounds,” Yara said in her confessional. Jovi and Yara’s bundle of joy weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces when she arrived.

After documenting their 90 days to wed in season 8, Jovi and Yara officially became husband and wife in February 2020, In Touch previously confirmed. The duo exchanged their vows in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a wedding ceremony attended by their loved ones and officiated by a local Elvis Presley impersonator. Fans are now getting to continue to follow the couple’s journey into parenthood on Happily Ever After?

Scroll through the gallery below to see Yara’s post-baby photos.