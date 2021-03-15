In a shocking turn of events, 90 Day Fiancé stars Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist called off their wedding the day their ceremony was set to take place. But what happened between the season 8 couple?

On the Sunday, March 14, episode, they seemed as in love as ever as they prepared to tie the knot at Mike’s farm in Sequim, Washington, in April 2020. Since the coronavirus pandemic had reached a peak in the United States at the time and most states imposed a lockdown, the couple opted for a small wedding ceremony at home, which was set to take place just three days before Natalie’s K-1 visa expired. But it seems like Mike, 35, woke up the morning of their nuptials with cold feet.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram, Courtesy of Mike Youngquist/Instagram

“Oh my God,” Natalie, 35, said, wiping away tears as she called their wedding officiant, Teresa, on the phone.

“Teresa, it’s Natalie. Hello. Teresa, I’m sorry, I’m crying. I’m sorry, I have to tell you we cancel [sic] our wedding,” the Ukraine native said, sobbing.

The wedding officiant consoled Natalie as she struggled to speak. “I just, my fiancé changed his mind and it’s a big …” Natalie said in between sobs. “I’m sorry, I just [have a] panic attack. Teresa, my fiancé, Michael, he said today that he was thinking and he could not marry me and I have to leave the country because I have three days left. So, I have to cancel you. Of course, it’s his view.”

Teresa tried to soothe Natalie, telling her that just because the wedding is off doesn’t mean their relationship is over — but Natalie disagreed. “It’s over. I’m sorry, I’m not discussing it with you. I cannot forgive him [for] this,” she said.

Two hours later, Natalie self-recorded footage of her packing her things while still crying. “OK, I’m leaving. This is my last day in America,” she said, sniffling. Tamara — a neighbor who befriended Natalie during the three months she was living with Mike — came into the room to help.

“Mike is going, he needs to go down to his bank,” Tamara said, explaining that he’s going to buy her a plane ticket and send it to her phone. Tamara also told Natalie that she was going to clean out her car so that she could fit her luggage in the back seat since she was going to be driving her to the airport. “Thank you, it’s very kind,” Natalie said.

Courtesy of TLC

“I thought I was going to a wedding today until Mike called us out from outside and then he told us that he couldn’t do it,” Tamara said in her confessional. “He just couldn’t do it. I didn’t like it, I know I cried with both of them. Mike was crying, she was crying, I was crying. I’m sad for them.”

Back inside Mike’s home, Natalie was discussing her next moves with a producer, who asked how she will get home because of Ukraine’s border closures amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I will fly to Europe and from then I will figure out how I get home. I don’t know honestly yet how. But I don’t have time because I’m sorry, I cannot stay in one bed with [a] man who does this to me and it’s f—king too much,” Natalie said, crying while folding her clothes. “I cannot do this to myself.”

She then threw something of Mike’s out of the room while sorting through her things. “I’m so mad,” she said.

“I’m feeling that it’s not fair. I’m feeling scared because it’s coronavirus and I have to f—king go through [the] airport and I also think that a man who does this to me doesn’t love me and I have to accept and it’s life,” Natalie continued. “Because, I mean, it’s true.”

When the producer asked Natalie if she’s told her mother yet. Natalie said she didn’t even know what to tell her, so she hasn’t revealed the shocking news yet.

“I think my problem is that somewhere, deep inside of me, I want a fairytale for me. I just want my man to say, ‘I want to be with you.’ I want my man to be like that. I didn’t want myself to be in this situation, in general,” Natalie said in her confessional. “I didn’t want and I just happened to be.”

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

In the preview for next week, Mike and Natalie have a very emotional confrontation. “I don’t know what to say,” Natalie told Mike, crying.

The scene then cut to Natalie’s confessional. “I’m leaving America tomorrow. I’m honestly freaked out and scared. But I have to do it because I’m illegal here,” she said.

As she sat in Tamara’s car packed with her luggage, Mike walked up to the driver’s side window. “Can I give you one last hug, Natalie?” he asked. “No, I cannot, Michael. I cannot. Why you do this to me? You think it’s good for me to do what, all you do this to me? You think it’s OK?”

Mike could be heard pleading with Natalie from outside of the vehicle. “Tamara, please go,” Natalie said, breaking down in tears.

It looks like fans will have to wait until next week to see what happens next — or read our spoilers here!

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET