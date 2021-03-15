Who is Natalie Mordovtseva‘s ex-husband? The 90 Day Fiancé star was married previously to her first husband, and the former couple divorced before she met her fiancé, Mike Youngquist. The Ukrainian beauty previously opened up about her past failed marriage briefly on seasons 7 and 8 of the hit TLC series.

Natalie made her debut with Mike on 90 Day Fiancé season 7. At the time, they were waiting for her K-1 visa to be approved but there was a delay in the process, so Mike decided to fly from his hometown in Sequim, Washington to visit Natalie in Kyiv. During his stay, the couple went out to dinner so Natalie could introduce Mike to her best friend, Svetlana. As any good friend would, Svetlana grilled Mike.

“Michael, do you know her heart was broken?” Svetlana asked. “And I’m very worried about it in the future, as her best friend. I’m sorry for this question.” Mike said he was aware of Natalie’s past with her previous husband, but he didn’t know too many details about what led to their split and divorce.

In her confessional, Natalie revealed more details about her past marriage. “I met my ex-husband [through] my friends in Ukraine. Because of his work, he used to travel a lot. But after eight years, it kind of, um, we didn’t have kids. I realized it’s not really what I want. I want to have a child, I want to have a family and when I left him, it was hard. But I understood that it’s [the] right decision.”

At the time, Michael vowed to “fix” Natalie’s broken heart and he got Svetlana’s seal of approval.

Fast forward to season 8. Natalie’s K-1 visa was approved in the midst of the couple’s relationship issues. Despite the fact that they were on the rocks, Mike and Natalie agreed it would be best for her to come to America and they would use the 90-day countdown to their wedding as the extra time they need to resolve their problems. After attending couples therapy, the couple finally set a wedding date — which was just three days before her visa expired.

Mike and Natalie’s wedding was set to take place in April 2020, which was at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Because of social distancing measures and travel bans, Svetlana could not fly to Washington to attend. During a video chat, Natalie and Svetlana discussed her upcoming nuptials and Natalie explained that she and Mike still planned to have a bigger wedding ceremony and reception at a later date.

“My first wedding was huge,” Natalie said in her confessional. “We had a lot of guests, we hired a very expensive hotel. We spent [a] crazy amount of money on it.”

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

When a producer asked if she wanted her wedding to Mike to be similar to her first wedding, Natalie answered honestly. “No, I don’t because he cannot afford this [kind] of wedding and I don’t need it because I already had,” she said.

“This time, I wanted to have [a] wedding next to the ocean in a beautiful gown, dress, with music, with flowers, like, guests and some nice party,” she continued, listing her dreams for her wedding before the coronavirus pandemic affected their plans. “But what I’m having is me and Michael next to the pond, the ‘blue lagoon.’ So, it’s kind of not what I wanted.”

Since big group gatherings were not allowed, the only people who were invited to Natalie and Mike’s small ceremony were the couple’s neighbor Tamara — who befriended Natalie after she arrived in the states — Mike’s Uncle Beau and their wedding officiant, Teresa.

“I feel like finally, after three months almost, me and Michael [are] on the same page and we have our future [lined] up. And I’m getting to the end of my 90 days, but it doesn’t bother me because I’m having my wedding tomorrow so, everything’s great! I’m excited,” Natalie gushed in her confessional.

Unfortunately, Mike got a bad case of cold feet. On the morning of their wedding day, he told Natalie he could not go through with their wedding and that she had to return to Ukraine — and their relationship seemed over. Fans will have to tune in to see how the rest of their story line plays out — or click here for spoilers!

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET