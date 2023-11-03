90 Day Fiance's Dallas Breaks Silence on Kalani Relationship

90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata’s new boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, broke his silence on their relationship for the first time amid her split from estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa.

In an Instagram Q&A with fans on Thursday, November 32, Dallas, 28, finally addressed his love connection with the TLC personality, 35, writing, “She makes me very happy.”

When asked by a fan how it finally feels to go public with their relationship, the security guard responded, “Feels nice tbh because I love bragging about her.”

“I’m so happy, she’s happy. About damn time,” another fan wrote in the question box. “Can you appear on 90 Day now please?”

Courtesy of Dallas Nuez/Instagram

Dallas said the mom of two’s happiness “meant everything to him,” but added, “That’s going to be a no for me,” when it came to appearing onscreen on the TLC series.

Fans first learned of Kalani and Dallas’ romance as Kalani and Asuelu, 28, tried to work out their marital issues during season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

During the August 2023 premiere, Kalani — who shares sons Oliver, 5, and Kennedy, 4, with Asuelu — revealed that he cheated on her during a visit to his dad in Samoa. To even out the score, the Samoa native offered her a “hall pass” to kiss someone outside of their marriage.

Kalani used the hall pass — who was later identified as Dallas — but to Asuelu’s surprise, the kiss escalated to sex before she realized she had developed deep feelings for him.

TLC

“I took Asuelu up on the hall pass because sexually I’ve only been with Asuelu, and I wanted to see what it was like,” Kalani confessed during the August 21 episode. “But once I got to know this other person better, I ended up liking the other man. So I don’t know.”

The dad of two admitted in a confessional that it was a “really bad idea” to give Kalani the hall pass, but he hoped that she would stop texting the man so he and his wife could “start fresh.”

The reality TV personality initially decided to block communication with Dallas to give her marriage with Asuelu a fighting chance. However, she changed her mind after she caught Asuelu suspiciously deleting text messages.

It was also revealed during the spinoff that Asuelu’s cheating was not limited to one instance but occurred multiple times throughout their marriage. “He’s cheated on me throughout our whole entire relationship,” Kalani told costar Liz Woods during the October 9 episode. “He cheated in the beginning. He cheated when I was pregnant. He cheated when I was doing his paperwork to bring him here. He tried to cheat online um, like a year ago. It’s been a steady relationship of cheating.”

Dallas flew to Florida to visit Kalani during the filming of The Last Resort. While Kalani initially planned to just talk with Dallas during their reunion, she later revealed that they “ended up doing other things.”

After her night with Dallas, Kalani called an emergency therapy session to inform Asuelu that she wanted a divorce.