90 Day Fiancé star Pedro Jimeno was introduced on season 4 alongside his then-wife Chantel Everett, but a lot has changed since his 2016 debut — including his relationship status. Keep reading to find out where 90 Day Fiancé star Pedro is now!

What Seasons of ‘90 Day Fiance’ Was Pedro On?

TLC viewers first met the Dominican Republic native on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in August 2016. The former flames were set up by a friend as Chantel was looking for a Spanish tutor, and Pedro was looking for someone to help him with his English.

TLC

The series showcased the couple’s family drama as during that time that Chantel was told by her friend, Obed Coroporan, that Pedro’s mom, Lidia Morel, and sister, Nicole Jimeno, had a plan for Pedro to marry an American girl so he could send money back to his family. While Chantel struggled to get along with his family, her own family regularly alluded to the fact that they believed Pedro was using her for a green card.

The couple went on to star on seasons 2, 3, and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

When Did Pedro and Chantel Break Up?

After finding reality TV fame on the long-running franchise, Pedro and Chantel continued to document their relationship on their spinoff, The Family Chantel.

The cracks in their marriage began to show during season 4 of the series, which debuted in June 2022. Throughout the season, Pedro accused his wife of being “lazy,” while Chantel had concerns over how close her partner was getting to some of his coworkers after forging a new career path in real estate.

Unfortunately, after six years of marriage, In Touch confirmed that Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May 2022. The split seemingly got messy as mutual restraining orders were also filed at the time. According to the court documents obtained by In Touch, Pedro and Chantel were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks later, Chantel filed her own counterclaims in July 2022, where she accused the TLC alum of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, Chantel claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The restraining orders went into effect on July 22, 2022, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Where Is ‘90 Day Fiance’s Pedro Now?

Pedro obtained his real estate license in July 2021 and has been working as an agent with the Laura Delgado Realty Group. According to the website, the company is based in Norcross, Georgia, and has sold 919 properties with an average listing price of $450,000.

The TLC star raised eyebrows on social media in April 2023 after posing alongside his sister’s friend, Coraima Morla, who was famously the villain in his romance with Chantel.