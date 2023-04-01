While fans were invested in the love story between 90 Day Fiancé stars Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett, this time it’s Pedro’s mom Lidia Jimeno’s chance to find love. Introducing her new American love interest, Scott Wern, on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, the tables have turned as it’s now her turn in the hot seat to deal with the criticism of her family. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Lidia’s romance from the United States.

Who Is 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’s Lidia Jimeno’s Love Interest Scott?

Lidia met Scott online and they communicated for a year before Scott made the overseas trip to visit the mom of two in her native of the Dominican Republic. Their first in-person meeting is set to be documented on season 3 of the spinoff, which premieres on April 17.

“I am a 56-year-old woman, who’s only had one relationship,” The Family Chantel alum told producers before the U.S. native’s arrival, in a teaser clip shared by Us Weekly. “I hope Scott is worthy. Because I didn’t wait 12 years of my life for a tiny thing.”

Scott is a 52-year-old registered respiratory therapist and competitive soccer coach, according to his personal Instagram page. He also has three adult children of his own.

Courtesy of Scott Wern/Instagram

How Does Lidia’s Family Feel About Her New Romance With Scott?

While Pedro’s feelings for Lidia’s new boyfriend have yet to be revealed, it’s clear Scott is set to have some issues with her daughter, Nicole Jimeno.

“We can’t communicate, we have to rely on a translator,” Scott is seen telling Lidia in the teaser, prompting Nicole to her feet to come to her mother’s defense.

“When you come here, you know she cannot speak English,” she clapped back, accusing him of wanting her mother to feel like a “clown.” In a separate private confessional, Nicole called Scott a “liar,” before breaking down in tears.

“My mom just want love [sic],” Nicole told the cameras after Lidia angrily tells Scott to leave.