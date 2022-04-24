90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Franciso and Robert Springs met online and after spending less than one day in her native country of the Dominican Republic together, Robert proposed.

“Anny and I only spent eight hours together,” the Florida native told producers in a confessional. “But it was the best eight hours of my life. So right then and there, I was like, ‘I have to have this shorty’ so I asked her to marry me.’”

Making their TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, Anny’s arrival to the United States would prove a different story. While she imagined a lavish lifestyle upon her arrival in the Sunshine State, she was shocked when Robert took her thrift shopping instead. Already a father of five, Robert lived on a budget and couldn’t live up to his previous promises.

Anny also bumped heads with Stephanie Woodcock — the grandmother of Robert’s son from a previous relationship, Bryson. On their first meeting, the adult film star intrusively asked Anny what type of birth control she was on and asked her if she wanted more children. She would also later offer Anny $15,000 to leave Robert and return to her home in the Dominican Republic.

Despite the issues, the pair tied the knot and went on to be fan-favorites on the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? Known for their hilarious commentary, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, together in July 2020.

In April 2021, the reality TV couple announced they were expecting their second child together. Dubbing baby No. 2 as their “quarantine baby”, an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk featured their gender reveal, where they announced they would be welcoming a son.

On September 8, 2021, their baby boy — named Adriel Hassan — made his way into the world. Weighing in at 9 lbs 3 oz, Robert gushed about his wife via his Instagram Stories, “Much love and respect to my wife who’s the true warrior.” Sadly, the couple’s happiness would be short-lived as Anny announced the sad news that their son, Adriel, passed away just seven months later.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 21. “I am devastated and [so is] my family … life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter … his heart couldn’t take it … my heart is broken it’s a big pain … so difficult.”

90 Day Fiancé alums were quick to the comment section to show their support for the devastating loss. “Omg, I can’t believe this. I am so very sorry. Words can not express the sadness that I feel for you guys and your family. I’m absolutely devastated,” Debbie Johnson wrote. “Just remember that you guys need to be there for each other. This is just so very sad. My love and prayers are with you.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Robert Springs and Anny Francisco’s relationship timeline.