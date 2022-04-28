90 Day Fiancé’s Anny Francisco reflected on the “painful” moment of burying her late 7-month-old son, Adriel, whom she shared with husband Robert Springs.

“Today was one of the worst days of my life,” the reality TV star, 32, wrote in Spanish via Instagram on Wednesday, April 27, which has been translated to English. The heart-wrenching TikTok featured photos of Anny’s baby boy, with the first photo seemingly being from the Easter holiday, as Adriel smiled adorably surrounded by colorful eggs.

“[I] had to say ‘goodbye’ to my son,” she continued. “Never in my life was I so ready to bury my son. It’s so painful and hard. I feel my heart being squeezed out of the pain I have, and it knows I can’t change anything to get back to my son. My angel Adriel. But it’s not ‘goodbye,’ but ‘I’ll see you again someday.’ I love you forever my life.”

Robert, 41, commented on his wife’s Instagram post with his own emotional tribute for their son.

“My champion forever. Love you my son,” he wrote in English. “Your father will find you!!!!!!! This day was [tough], I will be strong [for] your mother.”

One week prior, Anny announced the heartbreaking news of Adriel’s death, suggesting that her child had a heart condition.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a picture of a black ribbon. “I am devastated and [so is] my family … life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter … his heart couldn’t take it … my heart is broken it’s a big pain … so difficult.”

Courtesy of Anny Francisco/TikTok

Two days later, she revealed his tragic cause of death in a separate Instagram post, writing, “This was the last pic an hour before my son’s surgery. Life is unfair.”

Anny and Robert first met online in 2019, and viewers watched their whirlwind romance unfold throughout season 7 of the TLC series. After meeting, they spent only eight hours together before Robert proposed in Anny’s native country of the Dominican Republic. Their September 2019 wedding ceremony played out in one episode for viewers. Since then, they welcomed their first child, daughter Brenda, in July 2020. Anny is also a stepmother to Robert’s son, Bryson, from his previous relationship.

Adriel was the duo’s second child together and Robert’s seventh child in total, as he shares four older children from previous relationships.

In April 2021, Anny and Robert announced they were expecting baby No. 2, with Anny gushing that they had “a healthy baby on the way” at the time. One month later, their gender reveal was featured in an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

“It’s a boy,” the mom said as Robert shot a confetti popper and she cut into a cake, which both unveiled the color blue. “How cute! It’s a boy.”

The couple then welcomed Adriel to the world on September 7, 2021.

“I present to you my prince Adriel Hassan, born on 9/7/2021 of 9 pounds, 3 ounces and 21 inches, Anny captioned an Instagram photo at the time of her newborn asleep. “I thank God that he took care of me and everything went well.”