90 Day Fiancé‘s Anny Francisco revealed the cause of death for her 7-month-old son, Adriel, whom she shared with Robert Springs.

“This was the last pic an hour before my son’s surgery,” Anny, 32, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, April 23, in Spanish, which has been translated to English. “Life is unfair, I just wanted my kids.”

Fellow TLC stars Armando Rubio, David Toborowsky and Larissa Dos Santos Lima showed their support by commenting on the heartbreaking post.

“Beautiful little angel,” Armando, 32, wrote in Spanish, which was translated to English. “Hugs and a lot of strength for you.”

“Sometimes, we do not understand God’s decisions, but I know that he will console your heart,” Larissa, 35, wrote in a comment that was translated to English. David, 53, commented two prayer hands and one sad face emoji.

While it’s unclear what specific surgery Adriel had, Anny hinted her baby had a heart condition while announcing his death two days prior.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died,” she captioned an Instagram photo of a black ribbon on Thursday, April 21. “I am devastated and [so is] my family … life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter … his heart couldn’t take it … my heart is broken it’s a big pain … so difficult.”

The couple first met online in 2019 and Robert proposed after spending just eight hours with Anny in her native country of the Dominican Republic. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé followed the couple’s journey throughout season 7 and their September 2019 wedding aired on the show. They continued to share their love story with fans on several spinoffs of the TLC series.

They also share daughter Brenda together, who was born in July 2020. Anny is also a stepmother to Robert’s son, Bryson, from a previous relationship. Adriel was the pair’s second child together and Robert’s seventh child in total, as he shares four older children from previous relationships.

In April 2021, the reality TV couple announced they were expecting their second child.

“We have a healthy baby on the way,” Anny wrote via Instagram that month alongside new photos of her showing off her baby bump. “Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing.”

Robert also dubbed baby No. 2 as their “quarantine baby” in a video shared to TLCme at the time. The following month, an episode of the reality spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk featured their gender reveal.

“It’s a boy,” Anny gushed as Robert shot a confetti popper in bed and she cut into a cake, which both revealed the color blue. “How cute! It’s a boy.”

On September 8, 2021, Robert announced via his Instagram Stories that he and Anny had welcomed Adriel to the world.

“Much love and respect to my wife who’s the true warrior,” he captioned his Instagram Story at the time. “Gave birth to our baby boy, 9 lbs 3 oz 21 inches long.”