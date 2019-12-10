Not your average grandma! TLC’s hit reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé definitely has had some interesting stars in the past, but no one can really compare to Stephanie Woodcock. The Florida native is part of Robert and Anny‘s storyline on season 7, and she plays a very special role in Robert’s life as a grandmother to his son, Bryson. But earlier this season, Stephanie dropped a bombshell on Anny and the rest of the viewers at home: she works as an adult film star! While Anny seemed to feel a certain type of way toward Stephanie for her profession, judging by her Instagram, Stephanie seems to lead a pretty normal life. Keep scrolling below to find out more about the 90 Day Fiancé grandma!

She keeps busy with work

Not only is Stephanie an adult film star, but she is also a cohost of her very own podcast, “MILF and Cookies.” According to their website, “MILF and Cookies” is a “sexy comedy podcast” and Stephanie cohosts it with her husband, Ben, and their friend Jason. On top of that, Stephanie also creates content for her OnlyFans page.

Her husband is very supportive.

Stephanie and Ben have been together for more than two decades and will celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary in January 2020, she revealed during a Q&A with 90 Day Fiancé fansite Reality Replay. Ben has made appearances in some of Robert’s scenes on 90 Day Fiancé alongside Stephanie. The couple seems to be united front as a support system for Robert and little Bryson.

Ben is also a big part of Stephanie’s support system, and she opened up about how Ben feels about her career as an adult film actress. “My husband has been 100% supportive of my career. Without him, I’d be nothing. He has never once given me grief about my work. We have never once argued about my work,” she told Reality Replay.

She’s a fierce grandma.

Stephanie didn’t gain too many fans during her first appearance on 90 Day Fiancé. During her first meeting with Anny, many fans felt Stephanie overstepped her boundary as Bryson’s grandmother when she asked Anny very personal questions like if she wanted to have children with Robert or if she was using birth control. But Stephanie was not apologetic for the way she came across and chalked it up to just being protective of her grandson and wanting to make sure Anny was in Robert and Bryson’s lives for the right reasons.